WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Mainframe Market Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2032 at 7.3% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global mainframe market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 261 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4161 Driving FactorsRise in demand of high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, increase in large data sets, and growth in adoption of mainframe as a service. Furthermore, cost issues associated with mainframe solutions and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to considerably impact the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period. Moreover, on-going mainframe modernization and the integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to be opportunistic for the global mainframe market during the forecast period. However, each factor has its definite impact on the market.Market SegmentationThe mainframe market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into Z systems, GS series, and others. By end user, it is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, government and public sector, retail and e-commerce, travel and transportation, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe market players operating in the mainframe industry are International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Atos SE, Dell Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, BMC Software, Inc., and Cognizant. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the mainframe industry globally.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4161 What are the Top Impacting Factors in Mainframe Market● Increase in IoT LandscapeInternet of Things (IoT) has been one of the most useful innovations in the last decades, leading to the introduction of billions of IoT-based devices across the globe, which is further projected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. The data analysing and processing should be more secure and sophisticated, as the IoT landscape is evolving and getting complex. Growth in IoT landscape has led to high demand for collection of data from sensors and devices and it is expected to increase further over the coming decade.The connected devices across different industry verticals such as healthcare, retail, production and others need real-time updates of its data. Each of these unique updates consists of data accesses, database storage, and various computing cycles, which can increase by 20x or 100x depending on the operations performed. All these factors demand high end computing and fast processing, which is solvable by mainframes. Leveraging the power of the mainframe to virtualize IoT data in real-time can be considered as a standard practice for real-time analysis. As a result, growth in IoT-based devices drives the adoption of mainframe systems.● Rise in Adoption of Mainframe as a ServiceIn this digital and rapidly evolving era, mainframe technology is still lagging. However, there is an increase in its adoption. In addition, mainframe is still a preferred choice for many private & public organizations and companies, due to its stability and security, as cybersecurity is becoming a major concern for every industry. The major adopters of the mainframes are the government institutions as they heavily depend on it. Thus, Mainframe as a Service provides various benefits such a s scalability, easy migration, business continuity, other support and reduced cost benefits to its users.Moreover, Mainframe as a Service (MaaS) is expected to provide major opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years, as it can offer mainframe power through PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS. Also, mainframe has the ability to drastically change the mainframe capabilities, by eliminating most of the challenges faced by the developers and helps businesses to run mission-essential workloads in a cloud environment. The users are able to gain access to the latest mainframe technology by shifting from a capital-expense to operating-expense model. The key benefit provided by this technology can decrease cost, risk-avoidance, and IT infrastructure burden for the organizations. Furthermore, IBM, one of the major market players, recently announced its first cloud services with mainframe-level data protection. The cloud service thus allows developers and clients to build, deploy, and host applications along with providing robust data protection.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (261 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-monitoring-system-market/purchase-options By region, North America dominated the mainframe market size during the forecast period, owing to high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes to face numerous challenges associated with such extreme complex and dynamic environment. However, Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to growing finance industry supported by rising mobile and credit card transactions in China and India are the major factors that fuel the growth of the mainframe market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.