Uplers Unlocks 3M+ Talent Network to Help U.S. Startups Scale Faster

CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uplers, an end-to-end global hiring platform, has announced the major enhancement of its private talent network to over 3 million professionals, making it one of the largest talent networks in the world. This new capability enables the fastest-growing startups to connect with top Indian talent at a faster, more flexible, and precise pace.

As the hiring market becomes increasingly competitive, this capability will help them overcome one of the biggest hiring challenges of finding and onboarding top tech talent in this highly competitive market. Amidst widespread talent shortage, skyrocketing salaries, and hiring delays that dominate the innovation of scaling startups, Uplers is stepping in with an efficient solution.

Uplers allows the start-ups to access the top 3.5% of Indian tech talent and bypass recruitment hurdles to accelerate growth. Hiring managers can instantly employ a team from the extensive network of software developers, AI engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity experts, and other emerging technologies. This helps in turning lengthy hiring cycles into a smooth hiring process within 48 hours.

“It’s not just about hiring fast, it’s about hiring right. Startups today are looking for long-term contributors who align with their culture and growth goals. That’s the gap we aim to bridge”, says Jaymin Bhuptani, Co-Founder and CEO of Uplers.

Why US start-ups are turning to Uplers

In November 2024, Uplers received the “Best Employer Brand” award from LinkedIn. This recognition reflected both its internal practices and external impact.

“Our internal structure is aligned with our mission. That alignment is what enables us to consistently meet our clients expectations”, said Bhuvan Desai, VP of Product & Tech Operations at Uplers.

With such a decade of experience, Uplers has also been able to capture the attention of global companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Cognizant, Trello, and GitLab. These big brands have leveraged Uplers in building globally distributed engineering teams with amazing benefits like:

- Access to 3M+ Talents: One of the largest talent networks of AI-vetted with human intelligence from India

- Faster Hiring: Reduce hiring cycles from months to 48 hours.

- Flexible timezone: Engineers are aligned with your time

- Hiring Support: Lifetime free talent replacement

- Reliability: Backed by Uplers decade-long track record of helping leading companies scale.

This proficiency reflects Uplers ongoing efforts to provide top talent to the scaling start-ups around the globe and strengthen their opportunities for development and innovations.

Backed by experienced talents and the extensive onboarding experience, Uplers also delivers intelligent talent recommendations to you directly in your inbox, featuring the precise talent data as well as closely matched talent profiles to support efficient and informed hiring decisions.

About Uplers: Uplers helps early to growth-stage startups to hire top engineers from India. The platform aims to bridge the talent gap with precision and startup-aligned talent through smart, fast, and reliable hiring. Its mission is to empower startups to build top-quality teams without boundaries.

