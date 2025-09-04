Join GARC’s Communities Against Rabies this World Rabies Day

GARC logo new WRD 2025 theme banner

GARC calls on all to unite for WorldRabiesDay2025 and the theme “Act Now: You, Me, Community”. Rabies is 100% preventable yet still takes a life every 9 minutes

KS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For World Rabies Day 2025, GARC is urging communities worldwide to join them in their mission to eliminate rabies for everyone.

On 28 September 2025, you can be part of a global community working against rabies. Why World Rabies Day?

Despite medical and technological advances, rabies remains a disease that is 99% fatal, yet 100% preventable. Rabies still claims a life every nine minutes, and most victims are in Africa and Asia. The 2025 theme for World Rabies Day is Act Now: You, Me, Community. This is an international to take urgent action and globally unite to prevent rabies in their communities, create awareness around the disease and to take steps to being responsible pet owners. Rabies elimination needs individuals, communities, and leaders to work together.

This year marks the 19th World Rabies Day. For the first time, the theme does not include the word “rabies”, showing how the campaign has grown into a truly global initiative that emphasizes collective responsibility and shared action.

How can you make a difference?

Everyone needs to work together to ensure a rabies-free future. Here is how you can Act Now:

• Host a World Rabies Day event: Host a vaccination drive or create awareness around rabies elimination. Any activity focusing on rabies can be registered as a World Rabies Day Event. GARC has an extensive Event Planning Manual to help you plan any size event. Visit https://rabiesalliance.org for more!

• Promote World Rabies Day on social media: Use hashtags #WorldRabiesDay and #WRD2025 and tag @rabiesalliance. GARC has a Social Media Toolkit with wording for posts, as well as visuals for you to use available on their website.

• Become a Dog Health Champion: Complete GARC’s free online courses on rabies, dog welfare, and animal handling. Courses available at https://rabiesalliance.org/tools/education-tools/gep

• Nominate a Rabies Champion for the World Rabies Day Awards before 14 September: Visit https://rabiesalliance.org/world-rabies-day/awards-2025 for more information.

