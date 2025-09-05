Moisturizers Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Moisturizers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Moisturizers Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for moisturizers has experienced substantial growth. There is a prediction for further growth from $11.87 billion in 2024, reaching $12.69 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected at 6.9%. The historic growth rate can be credited to heightened skincare awareness, an increase in disposable income, beauty retail chain expansion, a rise in demand for anti-aging products, and the surge in e-commerce participation.

Strong expansion is predicted for the moisturizers market in the upcoming years, expected to reach a value of $16.35 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period can be tied to factors such as heightened awareness around skincare, an increase in female consumers, a surge in demand for multifunctional moisturizers, an emphasis on preventative skincare, and a rising interest in personalized skincare routines. Trends to watch for in this forecast period include the push towards 'clean beauty', the emergence of waterless skincare items, the popularity of vegan and cruelty-free products, the advent of moisturizing spray products, and probiotic-enhanced moisturizers.

Download a free sample of the moisturizers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27025&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Moisturizers Market?

Rising expenditures on cosmetic goods is predicted to fuel the expansion of the moisturizers market. Cosmetic goods, including makeup, skincare, and haircare products, are employed to augment a person's overall look and foster personal grooming. Social media influencers and trending elements are encouraging more buyers to experiment and purchase the newest beauty merchandise, thus amplifying the spending on these products. Enhanced spending on beauty products paves the way for an increased demand for moisturizers, since a larger consumer base is investing in skincare to maintain their skin's hydration, health, and youthfulness. For instance, Made in CA, a Canadian web platform devoted to categorizing and promoting products and services made in Canada, reported in January 2025, that the in-store sales of beauty products experienced a substantial surge of 34% from 2021 to 2022. This surge portrays the escalating consumer interest and demand for these products during that time. Hence, the escalating expenditure on beauty products is steering the expansion of the moisturizer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Moisturizers Market?

Major players in the Moisturizers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever PLC

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Chanel S.A.

• Kao Corporation

• Beiersdorf AG

• Amway Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Moisturizers Industry?

To enhance user convenience and experience, key players in the moisturizers market are aiming to create innovative solutions such as spray-based moisturizing products. Moisturizing sprays, being lightweight skincare items, provide hydration via a thinly dispersed mist, facilitating fast and even distribution on the face or body without the need for massaging. For example, Curél Skincare, a skincare brand originating from Japan, introduced a top-notch ultra-fine moisturizing spray in June 2023 intended to moisturize and smooth dry, sensitive skin. The mist has finely processed micro-ceramide particles that seep deep into the skin to reinforce the skin barrier, providing efficient moisture keeping. The scent-free, colorant-free, and alcohol-free mist can be used whenever hydration is needed, making it a soft and accessible skincare solution. This groundbreaking formula is suitable for all sorts of skin and provides prompt and effective hydration while on the move. This product introduction responds to the escalating demand for new and user-friendly moisturizers that are friendly to sensitive skin.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Moisturizers Market Share?

The moisturizers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Face Moisturizer, Body Moisturizer

2) By Form: Cream, Lotion, Gel

3) By Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Oily, Combination, Sensitive

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Men, Women, Infant And Kids

Subsegments:

1) By Face Moisturizer: Creams, Lotions, Gels, Serums, Balms, Sprays, Tinted Moisturizers, Anti-Aging Moisturizers, Hydrating Masks

2) By Body Moisturizer: Body Lotions, Body Butters, Body Oils, Body Creams, Whipped Moisturizers, Firming Or Anti-Cellulite Moisturizers, Medicated Body Moisturizers, After-sun Moisturizers, Fragrance-Free Body Moisturizers

View the full moisturizers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/moisturizers-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Moisturizers Market?

The Moisturizers Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the dominant region for the year 2024. Additionally, North America is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report details the market across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Moisturizers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Moist Wound Dressings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/moist-wound-dressings-global-market-report

Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/skin-care-products-global-market-report

Face Creams Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-creams-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.