Steel Roofing Market to Grow at 2.5% CAGR from 2025-2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Steel Roofing Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been a slight decrease in the size of the steel roofing market. However, it is predicted to increase from $4.22 billion in 2024 to $4.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The growth experienced in the historical timeframe can be attributed to factors such as urbanization trends, the expansion of the construction industry, a preference for sustainable solutions, government policies, and cost efficiency.

In the coming years, the steel roofing market size is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching $4.64 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. This projected growth during the forecast period is linked to factors such as population increase, concerns over climate change, trends in renovation and remodeling, a rise in disposable income, a focus on energy efficiency, and worldwide economic growth. Key trends expected during this period encompass the incorporation of smart roofing technologies, an emphasis on weather-resilient and extreme climate solutions, the emergence of pre-painted and pre-coated steel roofing products, increased interest in modular and prefabricated steel roofing systems, and partnerships for eco-friendly roofing solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Steel Roofing Market?

The steel roofing market is predicted to see an upward trajectory due to an anticipated surge in investments in the construction of residential buildings. Residential buildings, which may or may not include cooking or dining facilities, are erected for the sole purpose of accommodation and can encompass single-family homes, lodgings, or boarding houses. Utilization of steel roofing material in the construction of these dwellings aids in decreasing the construction costs. For example, in 2024, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 9.6% increment in total infrastructure investments from the general government, reaching £26.0 billion (approximately $32.8 billion). Central and local governments contributed £19.3 billion (around $24.4 billion) and £6.7 billion (about $8.5 billion) respectively, with transport projects accounting for £22.5 billion (roughly $28.5 billion) or 74.2% of the total investments, marking a 1.1 percentage point increase from the preceding year. Consequently, this rise in investments for residential building construction is fueling the growth of the steel roofing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Steel Roofing Market?

Major players in the Steel Roofing include:

• Saint-Gobain SA

• Nucor Corporation

• BlueScope Steel Limited

• Kingspan Group plc

• Fletcher Building Limited

• Carlisle Companies Inc.

• Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

• Boral Limited

• Lindab International AB

• Chief Industries Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Steel Roofing Market?

The steel roofing market is seeing a surge in the trend of product innovations. Principal companies in the market are launching inventive products. PPG, an American coatings producer, for example, in September 2024, unveiled their PPG STEELGUARD 951 epoxy intumescent fire protection coating. This novel product can offer manufacturing facilities up to four hours of fire resistance, morphing into a substantial foam in the presence of heat. It provides a dry-film thickness of as much as 3,500 microns in just one application and comes with a lifetime warranty on coating integrity, highlighting PPG's pledge to excellence and resilience.

How Is The Steel Roofing Market Segmented?

The steel roofing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Color Coated Roofing Sheets, Galvanized Sheets, Curving Sheets, Tile Roof Sheets, Other Types

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Agricultural, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Color Coated Roofing Sheets: Pre-Painted Steel Sheets, Polyester Coated Sheets

2) By Galvanized Sheets: Hot-Dip Galvanized Sheets, Electro-Galvanized Sheets

3) By Curving Sheets: Arching Sheets, Profiled Curving Sheets

4) By Tile Roof Sheets: Metal Tile Sheets, Profiled Tile Sheets

5) By Other Types: Standing Seam Roofing, Composite Roofing Sheets, Specialty Roofing Sheets

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Steel Roofing Market?

In 2024, Western Europe led the steel roofing market with its substantial size, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the quickest growth in future years. The market report for steel roofing encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

