WalletAutopsy Unveils Next-Generation Crypto Forensics Tool Powered by Proprietary Scoring and AI-Driven Narratives

WalletAutopsy – AI-assisted Ethereum wallet analysis tool

WalletAutopsy introduces its AI-powered wallet profiling tool, offering clinical-style blockchain analysis with proprietary risk scoring and narrative insights.

WalletAutopsy translates on-chain signals into clinical insights — precise, neutral, and structured.” — The Doc

REGGIO CALABRIA, ITALY, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --WalletAutopsy, the clinical-style blockchain forensics platform, today announced the release of its upgraded wallet analysis tool — a major step forward in transparency, risk assessment, and forensic profiling in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.Built for a broad audience, WalletAutopsy dissects Ethereum wallets with precision, combining proprietary risk scoring technology, AI-driven clinical narratives, and interactive transaction mapping into a single, intuitive interface.Key Features:- Proprietary Risk Scoring: WalletAutopsy’s engine converts complex on-chain signals into a 0–100 score, contextualized with labels (Low, Elevated, High, Critical). The process blends behavioral indicators with heuristics.- AI-Powered Narratives: Using AI, the tool generates concise, pathologist-style assessments. These narratives interpret wallet behavior across dozens of indicators, and conclude with a profiling persona (e.g., “Strategic Accumulator” or “Bridge Runner”), giving users a clear clinical impression of the wallet’s role.- Interactive Mind Map: A dynamic, mobile-friendly graph shows the patient wallet’s inflows and outflows, mapping connections to counterparties. Users can zoom, pan, and filter through time windows and addresses to visualize activity patterns.- Transaction Timeline: A chronological view of the last 50 transactions, enriched with gas analysis and counterparty interactions, ensures clarity down to the finest operational details.- Social Sharing Integration: A built-in feature generates AI-summarized tweetsallowing users to share concise wallet profiles with their communities.A Tool for Both Traders and Investigators“Most wallet tools flood users with raw data. WalletAutopsy translates on-chain signals into clinical insights — precise, neutral, and structured,” said The Doc, WalletAutopsy's clinical examiner and voice. “We’re not fortune-tellers, we’re examiners. Our role is to provide clarity and context in a world where wallets rarely speak for themselves.”WalletAutopsy’s unique narrative style — likened to a forensic pathology report — sets it apart from mainstream analytics dashboards. The emphasis is on interpretation, not speculation, providing a clinical layer of analysis without overstating certainty.About WalletAutopsyWalletAutopsy is a blockchain forensics platform designed to make Ethereum wallet activity understandable at a glance. By combining proprietary scoring, behavioral indicators, and AI-assisted profiling, WalletAutopsy provides traders, investigators, and enthusiasts with concise, clinical insights into on-chain activity.Media ContactPress Inquiries: press@walletautopsy.comGeneral Feedback: thedoc@walletautopsy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.