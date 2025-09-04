Diabetic Footwear Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

The diabetic footwear market was valued at $5,802.5 million in 2020, and is to reach $14,183.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2020, on the basis of region, North America accounted for a prominent diabetic footwear market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGRs of 7.1% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Diabetic Footwear Market by Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2031,”the global diabetic footwear market size was valued at $5,802.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,183.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.Diabetic footwear is designed to prevent foot injuries from frequent mobility with the help of a removable shoe insert and insole, which are made up of stretchable material for adjustability and customization. Diabetic specialty stores and online portals offer a wide range of footwear styles, orthopedic and feet benefit, brands, and prices. Customers are concerned about their foot health; thus, they like to inspect the softness and durability of shoes and insoles before purchasing them. In addition, people are purchasing footwear on their physicians' orders to avoid numerous foot related issues. Diabetic footwear promotes blood circulation in the foot area, which increases their popularity among diabetic patients. All these factors create diabetic footwear market opportunities.Increase in obese population primarily drives the diabetic footwear market. Moreover, rapid advancement observed in internet penetration, increase in life expectancy, and growth in popularity of online shopping portals over the last decade augment the diabetic footwear market growth. The advancement in knowledge regarding diabetes and benefits of diabetic footwear further drive the demand for online rental by making the process even more convenient. Furthermore, the increase in life expectancy, which in turn results in the growth of the aging population drives the market within Asia-Pacific. Diabetic footwear is expected to gain popularity on online portals in the near future with few restraints such as lesser knowledge of benefits of diabetic shoes and negligence on the part of diabetic patients. These diabetic footwear market trends boost the market growth.The diabetic footwear market’s long-term expansion is projected to be supported by expanding infrastructure facilities associated to distribution outlets and specialized footwear shops. The global population’s unhealthy and hectic lifestyles encouragethe rise in demand for diverse medical footwears. The diabetic footwear market's long-term expansion is projected to be supported by expanding infrastructure facilities associated to distribution outlets and specialized footwear shops. The global population's unhealthy and hectic lifestyles encouragethe rise in demand for diverse medical footwears. Aside from that, the growing number of elderly individuals across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global diabetic footwear market during the forecast period.The increased expense of diabetic footwear, on the other hand, is expected to limit the market expansion. Furthermore, fierce competition from industry players is projected to impede the important market players' business growth, stifling the market expansion during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic situation had negative impact on the diabetic footwear market due to supply chain disruption and shutdown of manufacturing units across the world.According to the diabetic footwear market analysis, the diabetic footwear market is segmented on the basis oftype, end user, and distribution channel. Amongst the distribution channel segments, the specialty store segment is the major revenue contributor in the diabetic footwear market, which is anticipated to reach $7,551.7 million by 2031. However, the online platform segment is expected to be the fastest growing end user segment, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. In addition, the online platform segment is expected to witness a gaining market share due to increase in internet penetration and ease of use.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into shoe, sandal, and slipper. The sandal segment is expected to grow comparatively faster than other diabetic footwear types, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The increase in awareness about the different styles of diabetic footwear boosts the growth of the footwear type segment during the forecast period. The shoe segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the diabetic footwear market forecast. The diabetic footwear market for slippers is expected to reach $2,441.7 million by 2031, growing at CAGRof 8.4% during the forecast period.On the basis ofregion, the market is dominated by North America, particularly the U.S., followed by Europe, where UK has the major market, while Asia-Pacific is dominated by India, with nearly 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, LAMEA is expected to witness a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Increase in obesity along with rise in old age population arecollectively expected to majorly drive the diabetic footwear market demand in Japan. In Europe, Germany, Italy, and France possess huge growth potential owing to their increase in GDP.The key diabetic footwear industry players profiled in the report include Podartis Srl (Italy)DJO Global Inc. (U.S.)Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.)Orthofeet Inc. (U.S.)Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.)I-Runner (U.S.)Pilgrim Shoes (U.S.)Finn Comfort (U.S.)Drew Shoes (U.S.)

