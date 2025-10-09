U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market Size, Demands, Latest Trend, Growth Rate and Forecast by 2031

A shift toward healthy products such as protein supplements, owing to rise in health concerns & surge in fitness trends among youths, high nutritional benefits.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. and Australia egg protein market size generated $8.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.50 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31557 Egg proteins such as egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein are widely consumed across industries such as nutrition, food & beverages, personal care, cosmetics, feed, and textiles. Their versatility and multi functionalities such as texturizing, gelling, binding, foaming, and thickening surge their demand in the U.S and Australia market.The growth of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market is driven by increase in consumption of food products such as bakery, confectionery, and snacks. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by surge in need for nutritional food in the market. Consumers are shifting their focus toward egg-based protein supplements for healthy diets and increasing their intake of protein to gain extra nutrition owing to surge in awareness about the benefits of nutritional and healthy food products, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the U.S. and Australia egg proteins market. Protein concentration is high in egg white and yolk; different proteins have been identified and linked to specific physiological functions to meet time-sensitive requirements during embryo development. Protein concentration is 12.5 g per 100 g of a whole raw fresh egg, while egg yolk with vitelline membrane and egg white containing 15.9 g protein and 10.90 g protein per 100 g, respectively.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-australia-egg-protein-market/purchase-options U.S. and Australia egg protein market trends includes surge in awareness about the health benefits of protein supplements among consumers in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the nutrition application segment increases the demand of U.S. and Australia egg protein market.The U.S. and Australia egg protein industry is segmented based on application, type, form, and country. Based on application, the food & beverages segment contributed for the highest share in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. However, the nutrition segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast period in the overall U.S. and Australia egg protein market share.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31557 Based on country, the market in the U.S. was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the U.S. and Australia egg protein market in Australia is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.Leading players of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market analyzed in the research include Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, EW Nutrition GmbH, Bodi Choice Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, Noumi Limited (Merck Group), NOW Health Group, Inc., OvaInnovations, and VPA Australia.The report analyzes these key players of the U.S. and Australia egg protein industry. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Trending Reports:Egg Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-powder-market-A11036 Protein Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market Citrus Fiber Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/citrus-fiber-market-A06860

