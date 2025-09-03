President Lai meets delegation led by Saint Lucia Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire  

TAIWAN, September 3 - Details 2025-09-02 President Lai meets delegation from University of Tokyo cross-strait relations research group On the afternoon of September 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group. The president thanked the delegation for its long-time attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He also expressed hope for further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through exchanges. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am very pleased to welcome Professor Matsuda Yasuhiro and other friends from the Japanese academic community once again to the Presidential Office. I would like to thank the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group for its long-time attention to stability in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan and Japan have close ties. The government of Japan has repeatedly reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait to the Indo-Pacific region at various international venues. Moreover, when Taiwan was hit by typhoons and torrential rains in recent days, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru expressed condolences and support. For all of this, I am very thankful. I look forward to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through in-depth exchanges with the delegation. Professor Matsuda then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with his delegation. He noted that the delegation members have long taken a close interest in Taiwan’s political and economic conditions as well as cross-strait relations, observing and studying them, and said that they are very much looking forward to discussing issues relevant to Taiwan and Japan. The delegation also included Senior Research Fellow at the Japan External Trade Organization Institute of Developing Economies Sato Yukihito, Professor Kawakami Momoko of Kanagawa University, Professor Eto Naoko of Gakushuin University, and Professor Momma Rira of Takushoku University.

Details 2025-09-02 President Lai meets delegation led by Tuvalu Speaker of Parliament Iakoba Taeia Italeli On the afternoon of September 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament of Tuvalu Iakoba Taeia Italeli and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked Tuvalu for long supporting Taiwan’s international participation and speaking up for Taiwan at global venues. President Lai expressed hope that Taiwan and Tuvalu will continue to closely cooperate in areas such as climate change and talent development, and work together to advance stability and prosperous development in the Asia-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I welcome Speaker Italeli and Member of Parliament Seve Paeniu, who are leading this delegation to Taiwan. I would also like to thank Speaker Italeli and the Parliament of Tuvalu for their warm welcome during my visit to Tuvalu last year. On this occasion, Speaker Italeli and the delegation have come to attend the General Assembly of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union. This not only demonstrates support for Taiwan, but also attests once again to our nations’ determination to jointly advance stability and prosperous development in the Asia-Pacific region. As I emphasized in my remarks at the assembly’s opening ceremony, Taiwan will continue to demonstrate determination to safeguard regional peace. We will also boost cooperation with diplomatic allies and other nations in Asia to promote mutual prosperity and success throughout the region. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to work closely with Tuvalu across all domains to promote prosperous development in both nations. We will also jointly tackle such global challenges as climate change and expanding authoritarianism. One of Speaker Italeli’s areas of focus in Tuvalu is talent development. Through scholarship programs, healthcare and vocational training workshops, and the launch of the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative – Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track Program this year, Taiwan will continue to invite even more young Tuvaluans to learn and conduct exchanges in Taiwan. In July, here at the Presidential Office, I met with some outstanding young people from Tuvalu participating in exchanges. I believe that through cooperative projects and visits between our two countries, the diplomatic alliance between Taiwan and Tuvalu will further deepen, underscoring our common belief in the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Tuvalu for long speaking up for Taiwan and supporting our international participation at global venues, including the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly. We will always remember these acts of friendship. We look forward to Taiwan and Tuvalu continuing to support each other, working with even more democratic partners to safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity in the Pacific. Speaker Italeli then delivered remarks, first conveying greetings and stating that Tuvalu is standing on the frontlines of climate change. Tuvalu is small in land, he said, but vast in its stewardship of the ocean, while the people of Tuvalu are rich in heritage, culture, and resilience. The speaker went on to say that despite this, the daily reality they face is stark, as rising seas threaten homes, saltwater intrusion contaminates crops and water, and storms of increasing intensity erode the land. For Tuvalu, Speaker Italeli said, climate change is not a theory; it is a lived struggle for survival, dignity, and the right to remain in their ancestral homeland. Speaker Italeli noted that in this existential struggle, Taiwan has proven itself a true and steadfast partner. He expressed appreciation for Taiwan’s assistance in reclaiming land in Tuvalu, supporting their agriculture sector, and enhancing connectivity through contributions to the Vaka Cable. He also expressed gratitude for the rollout of 4G services to Tuvalu’s outer islands, which has strengthened education, and for Taiwan’s health assistance. Speaker Italeli said that looking ahead, they also hope that Taiwan will continue supporting their renewable energy transition, enabling Tuvalu to reach its goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. He then expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s commitment to supporting the construction of Tuvalu’s new parliament, which he stated is the living foundation of their democracy, where the voices of the people are heard, laws are made, and the destiny of the nation is shaped. Speaker Italeli then reaffirmed Tuvalu’s support for Taiwan in international fora, saying that Tuvalu knows the value of solidarity. In every gathering of nations, he said, Tuvalu will continue to stand proudly with Taiwan, just as Taiwan has stood with Tuvalu. Speaker Italeli stated that Tuvalu may be small, but their friendship with Taiwan is vast. They are bound not by size or distance, he said, but by values and spirit, and our shared belief in democracy, dignity, and resilience. Speaker Italeli said that the support of Taiwan for Tuvalu in health, agriculture, ICT, renewable energy, education, trade, and governance will not only shape this generation, but inspire generations yet to come. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae.

Details 2025-08-28 President Lai attends opening ceremony of 53rd Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union General Assembly On the morning of August 28, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony of the 53rd Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union (APPU) General Assembly. In remarks, President Lai thanked the APPU for long providing a platform for countries around the world to engage in legislative diplomacy, exchanges, and cooperation, promoting prosperity and progress in Asia. The president stated that Taiwan will adopt three initiatives in working together with other countries: demonstrating determination to safeguard regional peace, boosting cooperation with diplomatic allies, and leveraging the APPU platform to strengthen cooperation with other nations in Asia to jointly promote peace, prosperity, and economic development in the Asia-Pacific region. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, on behalf of the government and all the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to welcome our distinguished guests from many countries who have come all the way to Taiwan to participate in the APPU’s 53rd General Assembly. The APPU’s predecessor, the Asian Parliamentarians’ Union, was an organization that former Japanese Prime Minister Kishi Nobusuke launched an initiative to found in 1965. This year marks the organization’s 60th year, and it is a great honor for Taiwan to host this year’s historic assembly. I would like to thank Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), president of the Legislative Yuan, Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny C. Chiang (江啟臣), and members of both the ruling and opposition parties for taking on this important responsibility. I would also like express my gratitude to the APPU for providing this platform for many years for legislators from around the world to engage in legislative diplomacy, exchanges, and cooperation, promoting prosperity and progress in Asia. The theme of this year’s general assembly encompasses strengthening societal resilience and legislative cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, with a special focus on sustainable economic development, boosting resilience in society, and promoting cooperation on all manner of issues. These not only closely align with Taiwan’s development needs, but are also very important matters in the Asian region currently. The Asia-Pacific has collectively faced various challenges including the SARS outbreak in the 2000s, the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020s, climate change, and shifting geopolitics. Therefore, it is very important to find ways to build cooperation among different countries through the APPU platform. Taiwan will adopt three initiatives in working together with other countries: First, we will demonstrate determination to safeguard regional peace. There is already a strong consensus in the international community that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan not only has the responsibility to maintain its own security, but also has a duty to uphold peace and stability in the region. This is why Taiwan has adopted the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, the first pillar being to strengthen national defense. Next year, we will devote over 3 percent of GDP to defense spending, and we aim for defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, to reach at least 5 percent of GDP by 2030. The second pillar is to build economic resilience, helping Taiwanese businesses expand their global presence and international markets from a solid base here in Taiwan. From 2010 to last year, Taiwanese investment in China fell from 83.8 percent to 7 percent of total outbound investment. Our investment targets have now shifted to Japan, the United States, and Europe. Next is to strengthen cooperation with other countries, so as to uphold the spirit of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. Shoulder to shoulder, we will demonstrate the strength of deterrence and achieve peace through strength. Lastly, Taiwan is willing, on the condition of parity and dignity, to engage in exchanges and cooperation with China to promote peace and mutual prosperity across the strait. Second, we will boost all manner of cooperation with our diplomatic allies. Last year, I visited our allies Tuvalu, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. I was grateful for the warm welcome of the heads of state and legislatures of these three nations, and also witnessed Taiwan’s close collaboration with our allies in regard to climate change. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen all manner of cooperation with our allies, alongside Japan, the US, Australia, and other nations in Asia, to promote mutual prosperity and development. Third, Taiwan will leverage the APPU platform to strengthen cooperation with other nations in Asia. I ask that the legislators of APPU countries support all aspects of cooperation with Taiwan. Unity and cooperation are powerful, benefitting not only all member states, but also greatly benefitting prosperity and development in the region. To close, I wish the assembly great success and that the legislators here can take advantage of this visit to gain an even deeper understanding of Taiwan.

Details 2025-08-27 President Lai meets delegation from Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China On the afternoon of August 27, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). In remarks, President Lai thanked IPAC for continuing to support Taiwan through concrete actions. President Lai emphasized that Taiwan will continue to bolster its national defense capabilities and deepen collaboration with democratic partners to enhance deterrence. The president expressed hope that IPAC, through its inter-parliamentary network, will be able to bring together even more like-minded partners to stand side by side in protecting democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region and around the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I thank our dear friends from IPAC for visiting and for demonstrating staunch support for democratic Taiwan. In July last year, the largest ever multinational delegation of lawmakers visited Taiwan to attend IPAC’s annual summit in Taipei. The summit adopted an IPAC model resolution on United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 to help Taiwan counter China’s lawfare. Because of IPAC’s principled actions, the national parliaments of countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, as well as the European Parliament, have passed Taiwan-friendly resolutions or motions. The executive branches of numerous countries have also openly expressed support for Taiwan. We look forward to seeing even more countries join this effort. I also want to thank IPAC for continuing to support Taiwan through concrete actions this year. It expressed concern over China’s military exercises around Taiwan this April and condemned China for planning a collision with then-Vice President-elect Bi-khim Hsiao’s car during her visit to the Czech Republic last March. IPAC also arranged events to engage with Taiwan’s high-level delegation during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit held in Denmark. In recent years, China has continued its political and military intimidation against Taiwan and neighboring countries. These actions have severely disrupted regional peace and stability. And as China, Russia, and other authoritarian regimes continue to converge, democracies must foster more comprehensive cooperation so as to safeguard peace, freedom, and democracy. Moving ahead, Taiwan will continue to bolster its national defense capabilities and deepen collaboration with democratic partners to enhance deterrence. Our defense spending, as defined by NATO, will reach 3.32 percent of GDP in 2026. And our goal is to increase that number to five percent of GDP by 2030. This will help Taiwan enhance its self-defense capabilities and further contribute to the maintenance of regional peace and stability. Taiwan will also work alongside other democracies in such fields as energy, AI, and high tech to build more resilient industrial structures and democratic supply chains, demonstrating greater unity, spurring greater economic prosperity, and further consolidating our democracy. Looking ahead, I hope that IPAC, through its inter-parliamentary network, will be able to bring together even more like-minded partners to stand side by side in protecting democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region and around the world. IPAC Co-founder and Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom Iain Duncan Smith then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with them. He said that their visit here the last few days has been incredibly helpful to chart the course for IPAC over the next year. MP Smith said that IPAC will be holding a much bigger meeting in Belgium in November to discuss the rising challenge we face today. We see this challenge manifested in Ukraine, he pointed out, with Russia’s brutal invasion of that country, and the coming together of a threatening group of authoritarian states such as Iran, North Korea, and China, to support Russia in that endeavor. He said that this obviously has an impact on a variety of different areas, and particularly, what is happening there has an impact on the treatment of Taiwan in the future. What they wish, he underlined, is to draw the attention of all the governments that are part of IPAC to this issue and to stop authoritarian states from doing something similar here. MP Smith said that IPAC now has members from various parties in the parliaments of 53 countries who, whether on the left or right, cooperate together against the threat of the autocracy in China. They wish, he said, to bring together all of the freedom-loving states of the world to recognize the threat that is now posed to our democracies and freedoms, and to group together to protect those here in Taiwan. The delegation also included former Foreign Minister of Poland Anna Fotyga, Member of the Swedish Riksdag (parliament) Magnus Berntsson, and IPAC Co-founder and Executive Director Luke de Pulford.

Details 2025-08-18 President Lai meets study delegation from Japan’s LDP Youth Division On the afternoon of August 18, President Lai Ching-te met with a study delegation from the Youth Division of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP). In remarks, President Lai stated that Japan and Taiwan have deep ties of friendship, and that the two nations share a strong belief in the values of democracy and freedom. With global circumstances rapidly changing, the president expressed hope to continue enhancing cooperation, not only to stabilize the regional situation, but also to boost the resilience of both countries’ economies and bring about win-win outcomes for the economies and industries of both Taiwan and Japan. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I want to first extend a warm welcome to our good friends in the LDP Youth Division, who are once again visiting Taiwan. This past May, I met with Japanese House of Representatives Members Nakasone Yasutaka, Hiranuma Shojiro, and Katou Ryusho, as well as House of Councillors Member Kamiya Masayuki at the Presidential Office, and I am happy that LDP Youth Division Central Standing Committee Chair Suda Akira has also joined the delegation to exchange views on various topics today. I want to thank the LDP Youth Division for the many years it has played a key role in Taiwan-Japan exchanges and spurred deeper bilateral understanding and cooperation. Japan and Taiwan have deep ties of friendship. Whenever Taiwan has faced difficulties, Japan has always lent a helping hand and offered warmth. After a major earthquake struck Taiwan on April 3 last year, the LDP Youth Division raised donations to support reconstruction. Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and many members of the Japanese Diet also expressed condolences when Taiwan was hit by typhoons and torrential rains these last two months. Such gestures have deeply moved us. Taiwan and Japan share a strong belief in the values of democracy and freedom. In the face of expanding authoritarianism, I again thank the government of Japan, from former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Prime Minister Ishiba, for continually emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait at US-Japan summits, G7 leaders’ summits, Quadrilateral Security Dialogues, and other international venues. With global circumstances rapidly changing, I look forward to Taiwan and Japan working together amid the shifting geopolitical landscape, not only to stabilize the regional situation, but also to continue enhancing cooperation and competitiveness in such industries as semiconductors, AI, military, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications. This will boost the resilience of both our economies, bringing about win-win outcomes for the economies and industries of both Taiwan and Japan. House of Representatives Member Nakasone, who also serves as the director of the LDP Youth Division, then delivered remarks, stating that Taiwan and Japan share many universal values and have common interests in addition to substantive cooperation in many areas. Taiwan-Japan relations are now better than ever, he said, and expressed hope that based on this strong foundation, we can work together to enhance mutual cooperation, with the Youth Division providing support. Director Nakasone expressed condolences for the recent typhoons and torrential rains in Taiwan, which impacted many people. Taiwan and Japan both experience natural disasters frequently, he said, but they lend a helping hand to each other every time a disaster occurs. He noted that next year, Japan will formally establish a disaster prevention agency whose main tasks include international cooperation. He then expressed hope that both countries will share disaster prevention-related intelligence, information, and experience, and strengthen cooperation in this field. Director Nakasone indicated that there are numerous wars going on in the world right now, as well as frequent attempts to change the status quo by force in various places. Among them, Taiwan is facing a tense situation in the Taiwan Strait, and Japan is similarly facing threats from China, Russia, and North Korea. He stated that we must show, both at home and abroad, the determination to save one’s own country, and establish the mechanisms to do so. Taiwan and Japan, as trusted partners, must closely cooperate to promote regional peace and stability, the director said. Noting that in his remarks, President Lai had mentioned cooperation in semiconductors, Director Nakasone said that both sides have strengths not only in semiconductors, but also in next-generation communications and AI. There are many things that Japan can learn from Taiwan, he said, and expressed hope that cooperation in related fields can boost the industrial competitiveness of both countries. Director Nakasone said that currently, whether for Japan or Taiwan, governing is not easy. In particular, he said, the rise of social media platforms has made the democratic system even more complex; however, government leaders must protect the people and the nation. He then expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan will work together to address these challenges, and that the younger generation will also play an important role. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.