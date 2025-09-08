New Study Reveals U.S. Dog Walkers Out-Earn Teachers in all 50 States

With rising tariffs and taxes, dog walking is a financial lifeline for many Americans, and it’s potentially more lucrative than traditional 9-to-5 jobs.

Flexible work can be as or even more profitable than traditional employment. With a few basic skills, dog walkers across the U.S. can turn a passion into a high-earning profession.” — Aernout Faber, Head of Growth at SuperSaaS

CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperSaaS , a trusted, cost-effective scheduling platform designed to simplify bookings and resource management, has released a study of the hourly rates and yearly earnings of dog walkers in the United States. The study analyzed data from dog walkers in every state, uncovering surprising trends in a booming $1.7 billion industry.The findings showed that dog walking pays higher hourly rates than the average salary, surpassing the typical $46,526 starting salary of traditional roles, such as teaching. Additionally, in many states, the wages are higher than $40/hr, making it more financially rewarding than most freelance jobs.Yet, not only is dog walking surprisingly lucrative, but it also provides a unique financial flexibility. This is evident in the case of a professional dog walker in New York who earns over $100,000 annually just by walking multiple dogs simultaneously and optimizing routes.The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms that the average hourly wage across all industries in the U.S. is approximately $29.82. Looking at earnings per hour per state based on a 40-hour workweek schedule, the maximum potential for annualized earnings for dog walking is the highest in California ($76,960), followed by Connecticut ($73,740) and Colorado ($71,960). The lowest were for Arkansas ($51,250), Alabama ($53,400), and Florida ($60,210). However, even these lower amounts still surpass average salaries.While dog walking pays more per hour than the average wage, the hours needed to match the state average salary differ, too. The higher the hourly wages, the easier it is to make a full-time salary without working 9-to-5.Even in lower-paying states, dog walkers can out-earn average workers with fewer hours. For example:• In Alaska, it takes just 28 hours a week to match the average state salary.• In Alabama, only 25 hours are needed.• In Maine, just 23 hours.When it came to where dog walkers earned the most and the least, California once again topped the list:• California: $114,000 /$54.81/hr• Maine: $104,417 /$50.20/hr• Washington: $104,375 /$50.18/hrNew York, New Hampshire, Alaska, and New Jersey also ranked among the top earners. These states likely come out on top due to urban density and higher disposable income. Alaska is an outlier, but it may be because there are fewer walkers, so higher service costs push up wages.Yet it’s not all puppies and paychecks. The full study also highlighted how weather, competition, and demand fluctuations influence a walker’s earning potential. There are also no benefits, and you’re the boss, so it’s essential to keep a tight leash on your schedule.But the numbers don’t lie. A lot of dog walkers in the U.S are making a full-time income in fewer hours, proving it’s more than a side hustle. It’s a real, rewarding career move in a tough economy.About SuperSaaSSuperSaaS is a global online scheduling platform that helps small businesses, freelancers, and organizations streamline bookings, payments, and customer management. Trusted by users in over 200 countries and with end-user screens available in 34 languages, SuperSaaS makes it easy to run an efficient business from anywhere.

