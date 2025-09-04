UAE Healthcare Innovation in Focus as ADSCC Positions Abu Dhabi at the Forefront of AI in Biomedical Research

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and AI ADSCC and AI

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Guided by the vision of its leadership, the United Arab Emirates continues to solidify its position as a global destination for world-class healthcare, advanced medical technologies, and cutting-edge applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a leading hub for Biomedical research and innovation, attracting patients, researchers, and experts from around the globe.In line with this vision, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) hosted the latest edition of its Meeting of the Minds roundtable at Erth Hotel, bringing together leading researchers and experts to explore the transformative role of AI in biomedical science and healthcare.Held under the theme “AI in Innovative Science,” the event shed light on how AI is reshaping vital areas including drug discovery and design, genomics, nanobody engineering, and research productivity. Participants emphasized that AI will not replace human scientists but rather enhance their capabilities; acting as a co-pilot to accelerate breakthroughs, increase precision, and redefine the future of modern medicine.Professor Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, said:“AI is not replacing the human mind; it is amplifying it. At ADSCC, we see AI as an essential partner that accelerates our journey from research to treatment, sharpens precision, and empowers us to achieve discoveries capable of transforming lives. This reflects the UAE’s vision to stand as a global leader in healthcare innovation.”Dr. Tamara Menendez, Research Scientist at ADSCC, added:“By combining AI’s analytical power with human creativity, we have the opportunity to reimagine the therapies of the future. This is an extraordinary moment where science and technology converge to address some of the most urgent medical challenges.”The roundtable concluded with an interactive brainstorming session and open debate, where participants highlighted the importance of ethical safeguards and human oversight in ensuring trust and reliability in AI-driven science.Through initiatives like Meeting of the Minds, ADSCC continues to embody the UAE’s commitment to advancing healthcare, fostering cross-disciplinary innovation, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for medical excellence, innovation and future-focused technologies.About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC)Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) is a renowned healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specialising in advanced stem cell therapy, research, and regenerative medicine. ADSCC is the incubator of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (AD-BMT©) program, the first comprehensive programme to provide autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells transplant (HSCT) for adult and paediatric patients in the UAE since 2020. As a Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation accredited by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, ADSCC's holistic service model includes advanced research, clinical trials, translational care, and manufacturing capabilities. ADSCC has one of the region's most advanced and sophisticated research labs and a robust multidisciplinary hospital. It is the only center in the UAE to encompass a cell processing laboratory, a state-of-the-art apheresis unit, a stem cell collection unit, a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laboratory, and dedicated multi-specialty outpatient clinics and inpatient wards. As the UAE’s first and most experienced stem cell transplant center, ADSCC has received multiple prestigious recognitions and conducted strategic collaborations, solidifying its position as a center of excellence. In 2024, ADSCC received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for its cellular therapy processing laboratory, the first in UAE and one of only two in Middle East to receive this global accreditation.For media inquiries:Reem SabrySenior Marketing and Communications Manager+971504134964reem.sabry@adscc.ae

