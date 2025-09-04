Indie Songwriter Dan Bressers Launches New Website Alongside ‘Road to 500k Spotify Followers’ Giveaway Campaign

Artistic promo illustration representing Dan Bressers' fusion of Celtic heritage and modern sound - a twilight journey

Fans can win prizes as Dan Bressers celebrates his new website and Road to 500k Spotify Followers journey.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dutch, Irish songwriter Dan Bressers has officially launched his new website, danbressers.com , creating a central hub for fans to explore his music, poetry, and creative projects. To celebrate the launch and connect with listeners worldwide, Bressers is announcing a special promotion: the “Road to 500k Spotify Followers Giveaway.”The giveaway offers fans the chance to win Amazon gift cards while supporting Dan’s growing music journey. Prizes include a $200 Amazon gift card for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place. The contest is live now and hosted via Contest Link , where fans can earn entries by following Dan on Spotify, engaging with his music across platforms, and sharing the promotion with friends.Celebrating Music, Fans, and GrowthDan Bressers’ music blends poetry, heritage, and modern experimentation, mixing funk, pop, Celtic trap, country, rock, and folk, inspired sounds. His songs are rooted in honesty and storytelling, drawing inspiration from his Dutch, Irish background and travels through South America and the Caribbean. The new website brings together this artistic vision, offering fans a place to connect more deeply with his creative world.“Reaching 500,000 Spotify followers has been a huge dream of mine,” Bressers shared. “But more than numbers, it’s about building a community around music, words, and stories. This giveaway is my way of giving something back to the fans who are making the journey possible.”How to Enter the GiveawayFans can enter the giveaway through simple actions such as:• Following Dan Bressers on Spotify• Subscribing to his YouTube channel• Following him on Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter)• Watching music videos and visiting his new official websiteEach action earns entries, with following on Spotify earning the most points. Special bonus entries will be revealed weekly through secret codes on Dan’s socials, encouraging fans to stay engaged throughout the campaign.The contest will run for a limited time, with winners announced after the campaign concludes. Entry is free, and fans can participate worldwide where Amazon gift cards are redeemable.A Hub for Music and PoetryThe launch of danbressers.com marks a new chapter for the songwriter. Beyond streaming links and social connections, the site will host lyrics, stories, and updates about upcoming releases. It’s designed as a creative space that reflects Bressers’ identity as both a musician and lifelong poet.“My songs start as words on a page,” Bressers explained. “This website is about inviting listeners into that world, where poetry, music, and heritage all come together.”About Dan BressersDan Bressers is a Dutch, Irish songwriter and poet based in Calgary, Alberta. Known for his fearless fusion of genres, his work spans funk, pop, country, rock, glitch, house, Celtic trap, and more. Drawing on his heritage and travels, Bressers crafts songs that are both modern and timeless, blending traditional instruments like tin whistles and bodhráns with 808s, sub, bass, and cutting, edge textures. His music is a reflection of love, loss, imagination, and the places that leave their mark on us.Fans can stream his latest releases on Spotify and connect via social platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter/X.Media Contact:Dan Bressers📧 dan@danbressers.com🌐 danbressers.com

Family – Official Lyrics Video | Dan Bressers

