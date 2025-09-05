Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Anticipated to Grow at 12.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Mobile Mass Spectrometers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market In 2025?

Recent years have seen swift expansion in the mobile mass spectrometers market, with its size ballooning from $1.51 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.70 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The historic growth in this market can be tied to a rise in environmental regulations, escalating demand for field-based analyses, a surge in its application in forensic investigations, expansion within the pharmaceutical industry and heightened emphasis on food safety testing.

The market for mobile mass spectrometers is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years, rising to a sum of $2.72 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth over the forecast period can be credited to increasing demands for real-time analysis, heightened use in homeland security, an upswing in point-of-care diagnostic use, the growth of portable analytical equipment, and the escalation of investment into mobile laboratories. Key trends that will be dominant during the forecast period are the progress in the technology of miniaturization, improvements in wireless data transmission, advancements in user-friendly interface design, the incorporation of AI and machine learning, and continued research and development in miniaturized device technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market?

The growing occurrence of chronic diseases is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the mobile mass spectrometers market. Chronic conditions, which typically develop over time and necessitate continuous healthcare and lifestyle adjustments, are predominantly caused by lifestyle elements like poor diet and lack of physical activity. These factors contribute to severe health issues requiring long-term management. With their ability to conduct speedy, on-site evaluation of biomarkers and metabolites related to chronic diseases, mobile mass spectrometers pave the way for early detection, real-time surveillance, and individualized treatment options. These augment patient outcomes and disease management. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a federal agency in the US, the incidence of chronic diseases increased in 2023, from 59.5% in young adults to 93.0% in the elderly, with 76.4% of US individuals admitting to having one or multiple chronic conditions in April 2025. Thus, it's clear that the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases is fuelling the development of the mobile mass spectrometers market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Mobile Mass Spectrometers Industry?

Major players in the Mobile Mass Spectrometers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Leco Corporation

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• JEOL Ltd. (Japan Electron Optics Laboratory)

• Teledyne FLIR LLC

• INFICON Holding AG

• Focused Photonics Inc.

• 908 Devices Inc.



Top firms in the mobile mass spectrometers industry are focusing on the improvement of their product range, with developments like heightened near 100% ion utilization efficiency for the creation of extremely sensitive, swift, and accurate portable devices. Near 100% ion utilization efficiency describes a mass spectrometer's capacity to grab and inspect nearly every ion produced, thereby considerably dropping ion loss and boosting analytical sensitivity. For instance, in May 2022, 908 Devices Inc., a company based in the US that designs and produces handheld and desktop gadgets, unveiled enhancements to their MX908 handheld mass spectrometer, including iOS remote control, extended drug detection, and better integration for expedited, safer field operations. These advances upgrade the MX908 by enabling Bluetooth integrated iOS for instantaneous data sharing and assistance, a broadened target library that includes analogs of fentanyl and synthetic cannabinoids, swift trace detection, and improved integration, thereby increasing accuracy, swiftness, and safety for first responders faced with complex issues like the opioid crisis.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market Report?

The mobile mass spectrometers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Portable Mass Spectrometers, Handheld Mass Spectrometers, Benchtop Mass Spectrometers

2) By Technology: Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer, Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer, Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometer, Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance (FT-ICR) Mass Spectrometer, Sector Field Mass Spectrometer

3) By Mode Of Operation: Manual Mobile Mass Spectrometer, Automated Mobile Mass Spectrometer

4) By Application: Environmental Testing, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Food And Beverage Testing, Forensic And Security Applications, Industrial Applications, Agriculture And Soil Testing

5) By End-User: Research Laboratories, Government And Defense, Healthcare And Diagnostics, Chemical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academia And Educational Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Mass Spectrometers: Battery-Operated Portable Mass Spectrometers, Vehicle-Mounted Portable Mass Spectrometers, Backpack Portable Mass Spectrometers

2) By Handheld Mass Spectrometers: Single Quadrupole Handheld Mass Spectrometers, Time-Of-Flight Handheld Mass Spectrometers, Ion Trap Handheld Mass Spectrometers

3) By Benchtop Mass Spectrometers: Single Quadrupole Benchtop Mass Spectrometers, Triple Quadrupole Benchtop Mass Spectrometers, Quadrupole Time-Of-Flight (Q-Tof) Benchtop Mass Spectrometers

View the full mobile mass spectrometers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-mass-spectrometers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Mobile Mass Spectrometers, North America topped the list as the largest region in the preceding year. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will witness the most accelerated growth in the forecasted period. The report encapsulates a comprehensive study of various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

