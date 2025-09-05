Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Metal Recycling Market Worth?

In recent times, the metal recycling market has seen substantial growth. The market's value is set to increase from $346.93 billion in 2024 to $373.51 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors such as the growth in demand for secondary raw materials, increased metal usage across multiple manufacturing industries, rising environmental consciousness and regulatory measures, the expansion of steel and aluminum production, and amplified initiatives towards landfill diversion have contributed to this historic growth.

In the forthcoming years, the metal recycling industry's market size is projected to experience substantial growth. It is anticipated to escalate to $495.16 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The projected growth in this period is largely due to the increasing focus on circular economy policies, escalated usage of recycled metals in the automotive and construction sectors, enhanced energy savings from secondary production practices, the spread of electronic waste recycling schemes, and the rise in investments toward green infrastructure. Key tendencies over the forecast duration encompass progression in sensor-based sorting technology, innovations in automated metal separation mechanisms, the assimilation of digital tracking and cloud-based platforms, introduction of modular recycling equipment, and vigorous research and development activities centered on effective metal recovery techniques.

What Are The Factors Driving The Metal Recycling Market?

The anticipated growth of the metal recycling market is fueled by the increase in industrialization. This refers to the shift of an economy from primarily an agriculture-based one to a manufacturing and services-focused economy, supported by the establishment of industries and mechanized production. The reason for this increase in industrialization is the rising demand for effective production systems that minimize manual labor, amplify productivity, and optimize processes in order to efficiently meet the growing requirements of consumers and infrastructure with minimum delays. Metal recycling aids in strengthening industrialization by offering a cost-saving and energy-efficient source of raw materials, consequently lowering the dependency on pristine metal extraction and providing a consistent supply of metals vital for manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure development. For example, in June 2025, the United States Federal Reserve Board, a quasi-governmental organization, projected that following a 0.4% rise in 2021, the overall industrial capacity would see a 0.9% increase in 2022. Thus, the upsurge in industrialization is propelling the expansion of the metal recycling market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Metal Recycling Market?

Major players in the Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Glencore plc

• ArcelorMittal Société Anonyme

• Nucor Corporation

• Tata Steel Limited

• Aurubis AG

• Zhejiang Jintian Copper Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Commercial Metals Company

• Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

• American Iron & Metal Company Inc.

• SA Metal Group Proprietary Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Metal Recycling Market?

Leading businesses in the metal recycling machinery market are employing inventive tactics, such as self-contained metal refining systems, to aid in sustainable raw material production and lessen reliance on primary resources. These internal metal refining systems allow the recycling of metal industrial waste, like expired powders, molds, and remnants, into supreme quality raw materials, which can be recycled for metal powder production in procedures like metal injection molding (MIM). Take for example, Epson Atmix Corporation, a Japan-based metal powders firm, which, in June 2025, finished building a new metal recycling plant at its Kita-Inter Plant No. 2. The facility employs a circular recycling method to manage discarded metals from Epson’s operations and the local community, converting them into refined materials for utilization in metal powders. This groundbreaking move bolsters Epson’s Environmental Vision 2050 by supplanting blast furnace iron with recycled raw material to decrease CO₂ emissions and save subterranean resources. The plant also ensures the continuous supply chain for metal powders utilized in compact, energy-saving components, and metal injection molding (MIM) products, strengthening the industry's move towards a circular economy paradigm.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Metal Recycling Market Share?

The metal recycling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: New Metal Recycling, Old Metal Recycling

2) By Metal Type: Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Other Metal Types

3) By End User: Building And Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Electronics And Electrical Equipment, Shipbuilding

Subsegments:

1) By New Metal Recycling: Manufacturing Scrap, Industrial Processing Waste, Production Offcuts, Fabrication Leftovers, Mill Scrap

2) By Old Metal Recycling: End-Of-Life Vehicles, Used Consumer Appliances, Demolition Scrap, Discarded Electrical Equipment, Household Metal Waste

What Are The Regional Trends In The Metal Recycling Market?

In the Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was cited as the leading region for the year 2024. It is projected that Europe will experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report provides coverage for a range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

