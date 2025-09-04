Revolutionizing Healthcare: Protein Engineering Market Soars with a CAGR of 13.2%

The global protein engineering market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, & is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% by 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global protein engineering market witnessed a remarkable rise, surging from $2.2 billion in 2022 to a projected $7.7 billion by 2032, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% between 2023 and 2032. This surge is attributed to the expanding applications across biopharmaceuticals, industrial sectors, and research domains.Notably, the escalation in cancer cases plays a pivotal role in propelling market growth, as protein engineering spearheads the development of novel therapeutics for combating cancer.Request Sample Copy of Report:Advancements in Protein EngineeringProtein engineering encompasses a plethora of techniques, including site-directed mutagenesis, recombinant DNA technology, and computational modeling, to tailor the structure and function of proteins. Its objectives are diverse:Enhancing Protein Stability and Solubility – Through structural modifications, protein engineering addresses issues of instability and insolubility, augmenting their utility in research and industrial applications.Modulating Enzyme Activity – By manipulating the enzyme's active site, protein engineering facilitates the fine-tuning of enzyme activity or the introduction of new functionalities.Pioneering Novel Protein Functions – Amino acid sequence modifications unlock the potential for creating novel functions, paving the way for innovative therapeutics and industrial enzymes.Crafting Protein-Based Materials – Leveraging proteins, novel materials with unique properties, such as self-assembling hydrogels or nanostructured materials, are engineered.Inquire Before Buying:This burgeoning field finds applications across diverse sectors like biotechnology, medicine, and materials science, continuously evolving to offer groundbreaking solutions to multifaceted challenges.Key Market PlayersPromega CorporationAmgen, Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Danaher CorporationJena Bioscience GmbHNew England Biolabs, Inc.Creative Biolabs LimitedAgilent Technologies, Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.Market Segmentation by RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Procure Complete Report:For more insights, delve into the comprehensive report, spanning 295 pages, packed with profound insights, charts, tables, and figures, offering a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR), a business-consulting arm of Allied Analytics LLP, delivers unparalleled "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions" to global enterprises, aiding them in making informed strategic decisions for sustainable growth.Led by CEO Pawan Kumar, AMR is committed to furnishing high-quality data and insights, ensuring accuracy through extensive primary interviews and rigorous research methodologies.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

