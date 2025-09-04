Terra Firma Energy Limited Celebrate SGN’s Hydrogen Trial — Positioned Ready to Support UK’s Flexible, Low-Carbon Future

Terra Firma Energy Limited - Building a Cleaner Tomorrow. Miners Road, Wrexham, UK is one of Terra Firma Energy's flexible generating projects and part of their larger portfolio of flexible generating assets powered by Hydrogen ready gen sets Terra Firma Energy's 9 Hydrogen ready Finning CAT sets at their 20MW flexible generation site in Wrexham, UK.

Terra Firma Energy Limited Celebrates SGN’s Hydrogen Trial — Positioned Ready to Support UK’s Flexible, Low-Carbon Future

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Firma Energy is thrilled to applaud the successful Live Transmission System (LTS) Futures trial conducted by SGN, in which an existing natural gas pipeline was repurposed to carry hydrogen, marking a first-of-its-kind milestone in the UK.This crucial proof-of-concept not only underscores industry confidence in hydrogen as a viable clean energy carrier but also complements Terra Firma Energy’s own strategic infrastructure, which is fully hydrogen-ready and primed to support the flexible energy transition.Key Highlights• SGN’s AchievementSGN’s live trial, repurposing a 30 km stretch of the Local Transmission System for hydrogen transport, validates the feasibility of hydrogen-ready gas infrastructure in the UK. This breakthrough aligns with the broader energy strategy of decarbonising flexible generation and storage solutions.• Terra Firma Energy: Hydrogen-Ready and Ready to ActAll of Terra Firma Enerrgy’s generation sites are specifically equipped to transition to hydrogen fuel. Our use of hydrogen-compatible generation equipment ensures that we can step up as hydrogen’s role in decarbonising the grid grows. This positions Terra Firma Energy not just as an observer, but as a partner in the hydrogen-enabled shift.• Accelerating the Clean Energy TransitionSGN’s achievement sets an important precedent. With Terra Firma Energy’s hydrogen-ready infrastructure, we stand prepared to bridge the gap between pilot demonstration and full-scale deployment, accelerating the adoption of low-carbon dispatchable power across the UK.William Davies, Managing Director, Terra Firma Energy:"SGN’s pioneering LTS Futures trial represents a watershed moment for the UK’s energy transition, demonstrating in real-world conditions that existing gas infrastructure can be repurposed for hydrogen. At Terra Firma Energy, with our hydrogen-ready generation sites, we’re uniquely positioned to support and scale this vision. We look forward to collaborating with industry and regulators to bring hydrogen-powered flexibility to the grid."Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director, Terra Firma Energy:"Our investments in hydrogen-compatible gensets and modular deployment designs mean we’re ready to integrate and ramp up hydrogen-driven operations. SGN’s success is encouraging, and we’re committed to advancing technology that delivers clean, reliable, and flexible power to communities and businesses across Britain."Notes to EditorsAbout Terra Firma EnergyTerra Firma Energy delivers flexible, low-carbon power solutions across the UK, specialising in agile generation assets designed for a rapidly evolving energy landscape. With hydrogen-ready infrastructure and a focus on grid support, Terra Firma Energy is at the forefront of enabling a reliable, resilient, and renewable future.

