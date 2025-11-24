The Fresh Bean Trading Company Limited. Announce attendance at some of the UK’s most popular festive fairs

The Fresh Bean Trading Company Limited Festive Hampers now available to order online

We look forward to attending the fairs again for another year over the festive season, meeting our regular customers and making some new ones.” — Tom Georgio - Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fresh Bean Trading Company Limited. The London based family run specialist coffee roasters launch their Christmas Hampers and announce attendance at some of the UK’s most popular festive fairs.As the festive season approaches, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Fresh Bean experience to some of the UK’s most exciting seasonal events and sharing the perfect coffee gifts for every home brewer.Come See Us This WinterNovember 27th – 30th BBC Good Food Show – NEC BirminghamCatch our very own Tom on stage for the Artisan Tasting Sessions, with a delicious coffee treat every morning from 10:30–11:00am.December 5th – 7th Hampton Court Festive Fair – Hampton Court PalaceDecember 12th – 14thHampton Court Festive Fair – Hampton Court PalaceCome and say hello, try our blends, and stock up on festive coffee gifts, and enter our festive competition to win a year’s supply of coffee we’d love to see you there!Festive Coffee Hampers Are HereA thoughtful, well-rounded gift for anyone who loves great coffee at home. Each hamper is carefully curated with everything you need to start brewing right away or to surprise someone special this season.Available options include:Beans Hamper – with a Tiamo Hand Coffee GrinderCafetiere Hamper – with a Bodum Java 3 Cup French PressFilter Hamper – with a Hario V60 Dripper and FiltersMoka Pot Hamper – with a Pezzetti 3 Cup Espresso PotAeroPress Hamper – with an AeroPress Original and FiltersEach Hamper Includes:• Four 100g bags of our signature House Blends• Two handmade Japanese mugs• Monin Coffee Syrup Gift Set• Cantuccini Almond Biscotti• Your chosen brewing method accessory (see options above)Pre-order now at Fresh Bean Trading Co. or visit us in person at one of our upcoming shows.About Fresh Bean Trading Company LimitedWe are a small family run London based coffee roaster selling ethical and specialty grade coffee beans and grounds. We only deal with the top 5% of the world's coffee supply and everything is roasted in small batches to ensure absolute freshness. Alongside our extensive collection of coffee from around the world, we also deal in fine loose-leaf teas of the absolute highest grade. Our goal is to get more people enjoying a great cup of coffee at home without anyone being exploited in the process.

