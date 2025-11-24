The Fresh Bean Trading Company Limited. Announce attendance at some of the UK’s most popular festive fairs
The Fresh Bean Trading Company. The London based family run specialist coffee roasters announce attendance at some of the UK’s most popular festive fairs
As the festive season approaches, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Fresh Bean experience to some of the UK’s most exciting seasonal events and sharing the perfect coffee gifts for every home brewer.
Come See Us This Winter
November 27th – 30th
BBC Good Food Show – NEC Birmingham
Catch our very own Tom on stage for the Artisan Tasting Sessions, with a delicious coffee treat every morning from 10:30–11:00am.
December 5th – 7th
Hampton Court Festive Fair – Hampton Court Palace
December 12th – 14th
Hampton Court Festive Fair – Hampton Court Palace
Come and say hello, try our blends, and stock up on festive coffee gifts, and enter our festive competition to win a year’s supply of coffee we’d love to see you there!
Festive Coffee Hampers Are Here
A thoughtful, well-rounded gift for anyone who loves great coffee at home. Each hamper is carefully curated with everything you need to start brewing right away or to surprise someone special this season.
Available options include:
Beans Hamper – with a Tiamo Hand Coffee Grinder
Cafetiere Hamper – with a Bodum Java 3 Cup French Press
Filter Hamper – with a Hario V60 Dripper and Filters
Moka Pot Hamper – with a Pezzetti 3 Cup Espresso Pot
AeroPress Hamper – with an AeroPress Original and Filters
Each Hamper Includes:
• Four 100g bags of our signature House Blends
• Two handmade Japanese mugs
• Monin Coffee Syrup Gift Set
• Cantuccini Almond Biscotti
• Your chosen brewing method accessory (see options above)
Pre-order now at Fresh Bean Trading Co. or visit us in person at one of our upcoming shows.
About Fresh Bean Trading Company Limited
We are a small family run London based coffee roaster selling ethical and specialty grade coffee beans and grounds. We only deal with the top 5% of the world's coffee supply and everything is roasted in small batches to ensure absolute freshness. Alongside our extensive collection of coffee from around the world, we also deal in fine loose-leaf teas of the absolute highest grade. Our goal is to get more people enjoying a great cup of coffee at home without anyone being exploited in the process.
Tom Georgio
The Fresh Bean Trading Company
+44 7453 326435
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.