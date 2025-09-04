Under The Sisterhood Announces Dr. Aisha Pandor, Co-Founder, CEO Pandora Health As Sister of The Year at Annual Awards

Optimizing gut health as part of holistic health

Recognition Honors Pandora Health’s FemTech Innovation Amid Persistent Gaps In Women’s Health

Being named a Sister of the Year reflects the mission Pandora Health and Under the Sisterhood share: changing healthcare so women’s voices and needs shape science, care, and equity.” — Dr. Aisha Pandor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the Sisterhood , a social impact company powered by intergenerational storysharing is dedicated to elevating women’s voices in health, and and Pandora Health , a healthtech innovator applying gut, hormone and reproductive health, microbiome science and AI-driven clinical care and wellness to advance women’s health, announced that its co-founder and CEO, Dr. Aisha Pandor, has been named Sister of the Year for FemTech Innovation . Dr. Pandor is one of six honorees recognized across Women’s Health, Women’s Rights, Sustainability, FemTech Innovation, Mental Wellness, and Community Leadership.The Sisters of the Year Awards began in 2023 with the recognition of Dr. Joanne Berger-Sweeney, the President of Trinity College, a neuroscientist and academic leader whose career has been dedicated to advancing gender equity in science and education.“Honorees of this year’s Sisters of the Year Awards embody the very best of impact, innovation, leadership, advocacy, and inspiration,” said Elizabeth Elfenbein, founder of Under the Sisterhood. “They are women who tangibly improve lives, pioneer fresh approaches, uplift others with integrity, speak boldly for equity, and inspire future leaders. Dr. Aisha Pandor and Pandora Health exemplify these values by reframing women’s health through the lens of the gut microbiome, combining clinically backed AI with human-centered care to empower women to take control of their health and well-being.”Built by scientists and gastroenterologists, Pandora Health delivers a personalized Gut Wellness Score through its AI-driven platform, which translates symptom patterns into individualized insights. These results are paired with clinical care from a network of licensed health professionals who validate symptoms, interpret findings, and provide actionable next steps. To ensure sustained outcomes, Pandora Health also offers a gastroenterologist-moderated community for education, peer connection, and ongoing support.“It is an extraordinary honor to be recognized alongside women who are reshaping the future of health and equity,” said Dr. Aisha Pandor, co-founder and CEO of Pandora Health. “Pandora Health was created to give women clarity where there has too often been dismissal and silence. By combining clinically validated AI with real human expertise, we are building a new model of care, one that ensures women are heard, supported, and empowered to improve their health.”Pandora Health delivers personalized reports and progressive support, grounded in both science and compassion. The platform’s culturally responsive design acknowledges diverse food traditions, health expressions, and care experiences across all life stages. By offering a judgment-free, symptom-first approach, Pandora Health provides accessible pathways to address gut dysfunction, hormonal imbalance, inflammatory conditions, and systemic health challenges that have historically been overlooked.Pandora Health and Under the Sisterhood are united in calling attention to the barriers that have long hindered women’s well-being. Both emphasize the urgency of addressing inequities in care by ensuring women’s voices and scientifically grounded innovation are placed at the center of solutions.

