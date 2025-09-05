EBDA Consulting Launches Complete Business Setup Services in Japan for Foreign Entrepreneurs

EBDA Consulting Services

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EBDA Consulting today announced the launch of its comprehensive business setup and relocation services designed to support foreign entrepreneurs entering or expanding in Japan. By offering a hassle-free, fully guided process, EBDA Consulting makes establishing a presence in the Japanese market more accessible than ever.Foreign entrepreneurs often face challenges in Japan, including complex legal procedures, language barriers, visa requirements, and ongoing compliance obligations. EBDA Consulting addresses these obstacles with a complete one-stop solution, guiding clients through every stage of the journey.Core Services :• Company Registration ( Kabushiki Kaisha Godo Kaisha , branch, or subsidiary)• Investor/Business Manager Visa Support• Office Setup and Real Estate Assistance• Ongoing Business Advisory and Market Entry Support“At EBDA Consulting, our mission is to simplify Japan’s business entry process for foreign entrepreneurs,” said Mr. Watanabe, a Japanese attorney, member of the Tokyo Bar Association, and Founder & CEO of EBDA Consulting. “We understand how overwhelming Japan’s regulations and bureaucracy can be, so we created an all-in-one service that lets our clients focus on building their business while we manage the rest.”With headquarters in the UAE, a branch office in Tokyo, and a strong network of Japanese legal and financial professionals, EBDA Consulting combines local expertise with an international perspective to help entrepreneurs succeed in Japan’s dynamic economy.Japan Opening Up to Global Entrepreneurs:As the world’s third-largest economy, Japan is actively working to attract international business. Government initiatives aim to improve the business environment, reduce bureaucracy, and make market entry easier for foreign investors. Tokyo, in particular, is positioning itself as a hub for finance, technology, and innovation in Asia. Yet, challenges remain—from banking restrictions to compliance hurdles—which is where EBDA Consulting steps in to bridge the gap.Common Questions from Foreign Entrepreneurs:Q: I live overseas. Can I set up a company in Japan without being there?A: Yes. EBDA Consulting offers remote incorporation services. As our Founder and CEO is a licensed Japanese attorney, we can directly handle your registration without external coordination, ensuring a smoother process.Q: Should I choose a Kabushiki Kaisha (株式会社) or a Godo Kaisha (合同会社)?A: A Kabushiki Kaisha is more formal, widely recognized, and suited for larger operations, while a Godo Kaisha is more flexible and cost-effective. EBDA Consulting advises clients based on their business goals and industry needs.Q: My business requires special licensing in Japan. Can you handle that?A: Absolutely. From food import/export to travel agencies and real estate, we identify and manage the licensing process to ensure compliance.Q: Can you prepare a Japanese-style business plan?A: Yes. We create professional, compliant business plans tailored to Japanese standards, essential for visa applications and funding requests.Q: Do I need a Business Manager Visa to run my company in Japan?A: Yes, if you plan to live in Japan and manage your company. EBDA Consulting prepares all required documents and works with immigration specialists to streamline visa approval.Q: Can you help me open a Japanese bank account?A: Yes. We assist with documentation and introductions to banks open to foreign-owned companies, easing the account-opening process.About EBDA Consulting:EBDA Consulting is a UAE-based business advisory firm with a branch office in Tokyo. The firm specializes in supporting foreign entrepreneurs with company registration, visa acquisition, tax and compliance, and ongoing operational support. By offering an all-in-one service, EBDA Consulting ensures a seamless experience for businesses entering the Japanese market.

