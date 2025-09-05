Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Market Through 2025?

The market for multi-layer laminate flooring has witnessed substantial growth over the last few years. It is anticipated that the market, currently valued at $18.48 billion in 2024, will increase to $19.75 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The remarkable growth during the historical period could be ascribed to several factors such as escalating urbanization, a surge in refurbishment activities, a flourishing middle-class sector, a rise in do-it-yourself (DIY) house enhancement trends, and stricter environmental laws.

Expectations are high for the multi-layer laminate flooring market, with anticipation for a robust increase in the coming years. The market's estimated valuation by 2029 is $25.43 billion, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors prompting the predicted growth within this projection period include a surging demand for eco-friendly materials, the expansion of smart home construction, an increase in market adoption in emerging economies, a growing taste for customizable designs, and a surge in commercial construction undertakings. Key forthcoming trends encompass ecologically-aware production processes, advancements in realistic design, the emergence of water-resistant and waterproof versions, the adoption of click-lock installation technologies, and the incorporation of both sound and thermal insulation.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Market?

The multilayer laminate flooring market growth is being spurred on by the surge in construction activities. These activities include a variety of tasks and processes involved in the construction, rejuvenation or mending of structures and infrastructure. This uptick in construction activities can be primarily attributed to the rise in urbanization, catalyzing the demand for development in residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. Multilayer laminate flooring positively impacts construction due to its durability, cost-effectiveness and ease of installation, swiftly propelling project timelines whilst maintaining superior quality and visual appeal. A case in point would be a June 2025 report by the Census Bureau, a US government agency, which revealed that private housing completions in May - on an adjusted seasonal basis - were reported at an annual rate of 1,526,000, representing a 5.4% increase from the revised figure of 1,448,000 in April. As such, the rise in construction activities continues to fuel the expansion of the multilayer laminate flooring market.

Which Players Dominate The Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• EGGER Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

• Tarkett S.A.

• Beaulieu International Group NV

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• SWISS KRONO Group AG

• Greenlam Industries Limited

• BerryAlloc N.V.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Market In The Globe?

Leading enterprises in the multi-layer laminate flooring market are concentrating on the creation of new technologies, such as advanced Searenity waterproof technology. This innovation is focused on increasing moisture resistance, enhancing durability, and catering to the rising consumer interest for high-performance flooring suitable for damp areas. The new advanced Searenity waterproof technology is a pioneering flooring solution that offers superior water resistance, safeguarding laminate floors from moisture harm in humid areas like kitchens and bathrooms. For instance, Tarkett S.A., a French firm specializing in flooring and sports surface solutions, introduced its ShoreFlor laminate flooring collection in July 2024. This collection includes advanced Searenity Waterproof Technology, which merges high-performance moisture resistance with authentic wood visuals and increased durability. The 12 mm multi-layer laminate has a high-density fiberboard (HDF) core, a resilient wear layer with realistic wood visuals, and a 2 mm foam backer attached for superior sound absorption and underfoot comfort. The flooring is designed for easy setup using an angle-angle locking mechanism and supports AC4 wear resistance. ShoreFlor, with its unique blend of performance, safety, and aesthetic appeal, presents an optimal solution for residential and light commercial environments.

Global Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The multi layer laminate flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: High-Density Fiberboard (HDF), Wood-Plastic Composite (WPC), Stone Plastic Composite (SPC), Vinyl Layered, Other Products Types

2) By Finish Type: Smooth Finish, Textured Finish, Hand-Scraped Finish, Embossed Finish, Glossy Finish

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

5) By End-User: Homeowners, Builders, Interior Designers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By High-Density Fiberboard (HDF): Thickness Variants, Surface Finish, Core Density Grade, Wear Layer Type, Edge Type

2) By Wood-Plastic Composite (WPC): Core Composition, Thickness Variants, Surface Texture, Water Resistance Level, Locking Mechanism

3) By Stone Plastic Composite (SPC): Core Thickness, Surface Finish, Wear Layer Thickness, Installation Type, Backing Type

4) By Vinyl Layered: Thickness Variants, Wear Layer Type, Design Type, Installation Type, Backing Material

5) By Other Product Types: Bamboo Laminate, Cork Laminate, Recycled Material-Based Laminates, Hybrid Laminates

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Multi Layer Laminate Flooring Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the global market for multi-layer laminate flooring. The region of Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the multi-layer laminate flooring market includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

