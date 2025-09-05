Money Manager Budget Planner Market to Reach USD $3.26 Billion by 2029 at 13% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Money Manager Budget Planner Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Money Manager Budget Planner Market In 2025?

In recent times, the money manager budget planner market size has experienced a rapid expansion. An increase from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $2.00 billion in 2025 is projected, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The unique growth during the historic period was predominantly the result of factors such as higher smartphone usage, growing digitization in banking, increased awareness of personal finance, enhanced internet accessibility in developing economies, and a surge in demand for household budgeting tools.

In the coming years, a quick expansion is anticipated in the money manager budget planner industry, with a projection to reach $3.26 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate of 13.0%. Elements contributing to this growth during the forecast period are the mounting emphasis on financial health, integration with digital payment platforms, an uptake by Gen Z and millennials, enlargement of fintech collaborations, and escalated demand for subscription-based approaches. Key trends during this period are predicted to be the evolution of AI-based budgeting instruments, enhanced research and development, AI-guided customization and forecast budgeting, growth towards comprehensive financial wellness trends, and the initiation of gamification in budgeting applications.

Download a free sample of the money manager budget planner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26956&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Money Manager Budget Planner Market?

The ongoing global transition towards digital finance is anticipated to boost the expansion of the money manager budget planner market growth in the future. Digital finance involves incorporating financial services with digital technologies, facilitating users with the ability to control and conduct financial operations through electronic platforms. The shift towards digital finance is gaining momentum given the growing access to the internet and widespread usage of smartphones, allowing easier access to financial tools and services, even in otherwise inaccessible or underserviced regions. The money manager budget planner enhances digital finance by providing a centralized real-time overview of expenses, earnings, and savings, streamlining budgeting and delivering mobile access that encourages more informed decision-making through easy-to-understand visual insights and planning. For example, as per the European Central Bank in January 2024, a central bank for the European Union countries based out of Germany confirmed the number of card payments made contactlessly in the first half of 2023 saw a rise of 24.3% from 20.9 billion in the first half of 2022, with the corresponding total amount elevated by 25.9% amounting to $545.27 billion. Hence, the increasing global transition towards digital finance is pushing the growth of the money manager budget planner market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Money Manager Budget Planner Industry?

Major players in the Money Manager Budget Planner Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SoFi Technologies Inc.

• Ramsey Solutions LLC

• Plum Fintech Ltd.

• Cleo AI Ltd.

• ET Money

• Albert Corporation

• Monese Ltd.

• Monarch Money Inc.

• Emma Technologies Ltd.

• Toshl Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Money Manager Budget Planner Industry?

The key players in the money manager budget planner market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions like personal financial management platforms. These platforms aid in better budgeting and decision-making by providing automated and custom-tailored advice. Personal financial management platforms are digital mechanisms that allow users to manage and monitor their income, expenses, savings, and investments all in one place. These platforms are also equipped with budgeting, goal monitoring, real-time analytics, and alert features to encourage more prudent financial decisions. For example, in July 2024, the Indian fintech company CRED introduced CRED Money, a platform that presents a comprehensive view of balances, transactions, and patterns across various bank accounts. This platform not only translates each data element into actionable insights but also allows users to scrutinize spending patterns across different bank accounts and conduct searches either by merchant or category, thereby helping them comprehend their financial behavior. It operates under the account aggregator (AA) framework that lets consumers safely and securely share their bank account details with approved entities. This AA framework is a component of India's digital public infrastructure with the objective of empowering citizens with their data control.

What Segments Are Covered In The Money Manager Budget Planner Market Report?

The money manager budget planner market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Mobile Apps, Desktop Software, Web-Based Tools

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Retail Stores

3) By Application: Personal Use, Business Use

4) By End-User: Individuals, Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Mobile Apps: Personal Finance Apps, Expense Trackers, Budgeting Apps, Investment Monitoring Apps

2) By Desktop Software: Comprehensive Financial Suites, Tax Management Tools, Wealth Management Software, Accounting Software

3) By Web-Based Tools: Online Budget Planners, Cloud-Based Investment Trackers, Subscription-Based Financial Dashboards, Bill Management Platforms

View the full money manager budget planner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/money-manager-budget-planner-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Money Manager Budget Planner Market By 2025?

In the Money Manager Budget Planner Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the most significant region in 2024. The expected growth in this market is also projected in this repot. Other regions detailed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Money Manager Budget Planner Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Budgeting Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/budgeting-software-global-market-report

Accounting And Budgeting Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounting-and-budgeting-software-global-market-report

Financial Planning Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-planning-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.