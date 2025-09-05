Museums Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Museums Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Museums Market Size And Growth?

The size of the museum market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. Prediction indicates an escalation from $55.14 billion in 2024 to an enhanced $59.34 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors contributing to the growth over the historical period include increased public funding in cultural preservation, growing enthusiasm towards heritage tourism, a surge in educational partnerships, extensive urban development adjacent to museum sites, and a heightened focus on cultural diplomacy.

Expectations are high for the museum market size to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is predicted to surge to $78.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This projected growth can be linked to the increased demand for immersive visitor experiences, the growing implementation of digital technologies, the transformation into tourist attractions, the escalating international partnerships, and the heightened focus on inclusive and accessible education. The forecast period will likely see trends like progress in virtual and augmented reality technologies, creativity in interactive display design, advancements in digital filing and cataloging, research and development in visitor engagement methods, and progress in artificial intelligence for customized tours.

Download a free sample of the museums market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27102&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Museums Market?

The museum market's expansion is projected to be propelled by the rise in tourism and travel. Tourism and travel, the act of temporarily departing from familiar environments to visit various locations for recreation, business, or exploration, are on the uptick. This surge is attributed to the increasing affordability of transportation, as budget airlines and reduced travel packages have made it more feasible for many to explore a variety of places at lower expenses. The rise in tourism and travel has a domino effect on museums, as it not only swells the count of visitors and revenue, inducing investment in superior displays and facilities, but also garners worldwide interest, promotes diverse programming, and bolsters growth via alliances and government sponsorship. For instance, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, based in Spain, reported in May 2025 that international tourist counts surpassed 300 million in the initial tri-mester of 2025, reflecting a surge of nearly 14 million in comparison to the identical phase in 2024. Thus, it is the escalating trend of tourism and travel that is fuelling the growth of the museum market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Museums Market?

Major players in the Museums Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Metropolitan Museum of Art

• The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

• Art Institute of Chicago

• National Museum of Korea

• British Museum

• Victoria and Albert Museum

• Museum of Fine Arts Boston

• National Gallery London

• Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

• Rijksmuseum

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Museums Market In The Future?

Prominent entities in the museum marketplace are emphasising the development of novel technologies like large-model technology-integrated assistants to augment visitor connections and customise educational encounters. These innovative assistants are smart systems using extensive, advanced AI models to execute intricate tasks and engage with users on a wide range of applications. For instance, the China Science and Technology Museum (CSTM) introduced an AI-powered museum aide in November 2024 to bolster visitor engagement and aid educational agendas through superior interactive technology. By blending broad science understanding with cutting-edge large-model technology, these AI assitants provide visitors with comprehensive and appealing information. They guide visitors around the site, provide insights into exhibits thereby amplifying the museum visit experience, and even respond to science-related queries from young learners off-site, supporting distance learning. As an increasing number of museums embrace this system, there will be ongoing expansion and diversification of the network of intelligent aides, creating a substantially interconnected and adaptable platform.

How Is The Museums Market Segmented?

The museums market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Museum Type: Art Museums, History Museums, Science Museums, Children's Museums, Natural History Museums, Specialized Museums, Virtual Museums

2) By Revenue Type: Admission Fees, Donations And Grants, Membership Fees, Merchandising, Other Revenue Type

3) By Governance Types: Public Governance, Private Governance, Corporate Governance, Other Governance Types

4) By Visitor: Children, Teenagers, Adults, Seniors, Primary Education, Secondary Education, Tertiary Education, Postgraduate Education

Subsegments:

1) By Art Museums: Contemporary Art, Modern Art, Classical Art, Photography, Sculpture

2) By History Museums: Cultural History, Military History, Social History, Archaeological Museums, Local Or Regional History

3) By Science Museums: Technology And Innovation, Natural Sciences, Space And Astronomy, Medical Science, Environmental Science

4) By Children’s Museums: Early Childhood Learning, Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Education, Interactive Play Exhibits, Arts And Crafts, Nature Exploration

5) By Natural History Museums: Paleontology, Botany, Zoology, Geology, Anthropology

6) By Specialized Museums: Maritime Museums, Transportation Museums, Fashion Museums, Sports Museums, Military Museums

7) By Virtual Museums: Virtual Art Galleries, Digital Archives, Interactive Virtual Exhibits, Online Educational Programs, Virtual Reality Experiences

View the full museums market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/museums-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Museums Market?

For the year specified in the Museums Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions under review in the report encompass North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Museums Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mouse Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mouse-global-market-report

Museums Historical Sites Zoos And Parks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/museums-historical-sites-zoos-and-parks-global-market-report

Exhibition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exhibition-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.