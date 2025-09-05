Mobile Blackboard Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Mobile Blackboard Market Size And Growth?

The market size for mobile blackboards has experienced a robust expansion in past years. The market is forecasted to increase from $1.26 billion in 2024, reaching $1.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The augmented growth during the historic period can be credited to a rise in the global number of schools, elevated literacy rates worldwide, ballooning urban populace, increased admissions in education establishments, and amplified emphasis on enhancing workforce skills.

The market size for mobile blackboards is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $1.93 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This projected growth during the forecasted period is attributed to growing temporary learning arrangements, increasing implementation of mobile teaching methodologies, more seasonal education camps, rising demand for adaptable seminar settings, and growing deployment of mobile infrastructure for professional training. Key trends for this period include the incorporation of touchless gesture control on interactive blackboards, voice assisted blackboard features, adoption of e-ink display technologies, real-time tracking of student performance through analytics integration, and the inclusion of game-based elements to boost student involvement.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Mobile Blackboard Market?

As remote learning becomes more prevalent, it is anticipated to boost the mobile blackboard market's growth. This form of education, which typically takes place outside traditional classrooms via digital platforms and the internet, provides more flexibility for students and teachers, allowing them to engage from various locations. Digital technology accessibility contributes mainly to the rise of remote learning as it enables education independent of location, catering to the changing work-life demands. The mobile blackboard market is appreciating this trend as these platforms provide user-friendly access to course materials and encourage interaction between students and teachers from anywhere and at any time. According to Eurostat data from January 2024, online education and the use of related materials among EU users between the ages of 16 to 74 grew by 2 percentage points to 30% in 2023 from 28% in 2022, therefore spurring the mobile blackboard market. More educational spending is fuelling the mobile blackboard market's growth since greater investments are being made in modern teaching tools. This term refers to financial resources assigned by governments, institutions, or individuals to education-related costs such as infrastructure and salaries. The rise in educational spending comes from recognition of education as a catalyst for economic growth and societal advance, thereby leading to greater efforts to enhance the accessibility and quality of education. Such spending encourages the adoption of mobile blackboards by subsidising the acquisition of modern teaching tools that support interactive learning. As per the Census Bureau in April 2024, the average expenditure per student in US public elementary and secondary schools grew by 8.9% in FY 2022, amounting to $15,633, which is driving the mobile blackboard industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Mobile Blackboard Market?

Major players in the Mobile Blackboard Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pragati Systems

• EverPretty Furniture Co. Ltd.

• Magiboards Limited

• New York Blackboard Inc.

• Naugra Export

• Candypop Industries

• OBASIX Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• ZHIDIAN Teaching Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Zhangjiagang Senko Import and Export Co. Ltd.

• Ray Export

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mobile Blackboard Industry?



How Is The Mobile Blackboard Market Segmented?

The mobile blackboard market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Manual Mobile Blackboards, Electric Mobile Blackboards, Magnetic Mobile Blackboards, Portable Whiteboard And Blackboard Combo

2) By Size: Small (Up to 3 feet), Medium (3 feet to 5 feet), Large (Above 5 feet)

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

4) By Application: Classroom Teaching, Business Presentations, Conferences And Seminars, Training And Workshops, Advertising And Promotions

5) By End-User: Educational Institutions, Corporate Sector, Government Organizations, Healthcare Facilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Mobile Blackboards: Single-Sided Manual Boards, Double-Sided Manual Boards, Foldable Manual Boards, Height-Adjustable Manual Boards

2) By Electric Mobile Blackboards: Wall-Mounted Electric Mobile Boards, Freestanding Electric Mobile Boards, Touch-Sensitive Electric Boards, Remote-Controlled Electric Boards

3) By Magnetic Mobile Blackboards: Green Magnetic Boards, White Magnetic Boards, Dual-Surface Magnetic Boards, Grid-Line Magnetic Boards

4) By Portable Whiteboard And Blackboard Combo: Rotating Combo Boards, Split-Surface Combo Boards, Foldable Combo Boards, Compact Tabletop Combo Boards

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Mobile Blackboard Market?

In 2024, North America led the global Mobile Blackboard market as the largest region. The forecast for its growth is covered in the 2025 report. Regions which are detailed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

