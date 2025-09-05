Mineral Wool Insulation Board Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Mineral Wool Insulation Board Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Mineral Wool Insulation Board Market Through 2025?

Substantial growth has been witnessed in the market size of mineral wool insulation board in past few years. The market valuation is anticipated to escalate from $8.75 billion in 2024 to $9.37 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate of 7.1%. Several factors have contributed to this historic growth including the escalating demand for energy-efficient structures, expansion of construction activities, the implementation of stricter fire safety regulations, increased rate of acceptance for green building credentials, and the development of industrial infrastructure and power plants.

The market size of mineral wool insulation board is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years, projected to muster up a sum of $12.15 billion by 2029, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors fueling the growth during the projected period include increased investment in retrofitting and renovation activities, a surge in the interest towards sustainable construction and circular economy values, growth in government incentives and subsidies, the spatial expansion of urban areas, the swift progression of smart cities, and an uptick in net-zero building mandates. Emerging trends influencing the forecast period encompass the production of lightweight composite boards, inventing bio-based binders, cooperation with building information modeling, the amalgamation of acoustic and thermal traits, and advancements in surface coatings.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Mineral Wool Insulation Board Market?

The mineral wool insulation board market is projected to expand due to the surge in construction activities. These activities encompass the processes associated with the construction, renovation, or destruction of various structures including buildings, roads, bridges, and additional infrastructure. The acceleration in construction activities is primarily spurred by quick urbanization, which results from the growth of urban populations demanding more residential buildings, commercial areas, and enhanced infrastructure. Mineral wool insulation board contributes to these activities by offering premium thermal and acoustic insulation, ultimately improving energy efficiency and overall building performance. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a governmental administration based in Australia, noted that in the first quarter of 2023, the count of dwellings under construction rose to 240,813 from 240,065 in the previous year. Among these dwellings, new houses were numbered at 103,778 in 2023, an increase from 101,240 in the year prior. As a result, the escalating construction activities are pushing the growth of the mineral wool insulation board market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Mineral Wool Insulation Board Market?

Major players in the Mineral Wool Insulation Board Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Knauf Insulation GmbH

• Owens Corning

• Kingspan Group plc

• Xella International GmbH

• Rockwool International A/S

• Johns Manville Corporation

• Armacell GmbH

• Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.

• URSA Insulation S.A.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

What Are The Future Trends Of The Mineral Wool Insulation Board Market?

Leading firms in the mineral wool insulation board market are putting their emphasis on the creation of novel solutions, such as mineral wool of less weight, with the aim to improve energy efficiency and facilitate installation in contemporary construction projects. Less dense lightweight mineral wools are insulating materials crafted from either man-made or natural minerals, providing superior thermal and acoustic insulation while also reducing the overall structural load. For example, in May 2023, Isover, an insulation solutions company based in France, unveiled QTech, a next-generation lightweight mineral wool intended for medium-temperature industrial operations. This product provides unparalleled thermal insulation with low thermal conductivity and a shot-free composition, eliminating thermal bridges and boosting energy efficiency for temperatures up to 300°C. This product is not only lightweight and easy to install but also non-combustible, eco-friendly, offers impactful acoustic insulation, and delivers long-lasting performance without leading to corrosion.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Mineral Wool Insulation Board Market

The mineral wool insulation board market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Rigid Mineral Wool Insulation Board, Flexible Mineral Wool Insulation Board

2) By Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Electrical

Subsegments:

1) By Rigid Mineral Wool Insulation Board: High-Density Rigid Boards, Standard-Density Rigid Boards, Fire-Resistant Rigid Boards, Acoustic Rigid Boards, Thermal Rigid Boards

2) By Flexible Mineral Wool Insulation Board: Rolls And Blankets, Flexible Acoustic Insulation, Lightweight Flexible Panels, Thermal Wraps, Multi-Layer Flexible Sheets

Global Mineral Wool Insulation Board Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Mineral Wool Insulation Board Global Market Report 2025 labeled Asia-Pacific as the leading region in terms of the mineral wool insulation board market. The anticipated growth status for this region is also presented. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

