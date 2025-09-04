Mitch‑Stuart Marks 30 Years of Travel‑Fueled Fundraising Innovation Powering Nonprofit Fundraising and Incentive Travel

Michelle Cohen, Co‑Founder and President of Mitch-Stuart Mitch-Stuart Logo Mitch-Stuart Website

Mitch‑Stuart, Inc., a pioneer in travel-based fundraising and incentive programs, today celebrates its 30th anniversary.

From day one, our goal was to turn vacations into outcomes for charities and businesses. Thirty years later, seeing relationships built, funds raised, and communities strengthened is rewarding.” — Michelle Cohen, Co‑Founder and President

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitch‑Stuart, Inc ., a pioneer in travel-based fundraising and incentive programs, today celebrates its 30th anniversary. Founded in 1994 by Michelle Cohen and Stuart Paskow, the company has grown from launching airline-mile based donor rewards into a global leader in no-risk travel packages—raising over $1 billion for nonprofits and helping businesses boost performance with experiential rewards.Shaping Fundraising with TravelWhat began with an American Airlines AAdvantagefundraising program quickly scaled. Within its first year, Mitch‑Stuart raised more than $1 million for charitable organizations. By 2005, the company had launched its Destinations of Excellencecatalog—the first zero‑risk travel package program where nonprofits only pay if the package sells.With its growth into the B2B incentive space , Mitch‑Stuart extended similar travel-based benefits to businesses seeking to motivate, reward, and retain teams through curated travel experiences.Transformational Results & ImpactOver the past 30 years, Mitch‑Stuart has:Helped more than 25,000 charitable organizations raise funds via travel package auctions and rafflesGenerated over $1 billion in nonprofit fundraising—planning to raise another billion in the next decadeEnabled businesses to increase sales performance by up to 30% and improve employee retention by up to 40% through incentive travel programsThe company is also the recipient of prestigious industry accolades, including the Freddie Award for Distinguished Achievement and the National SCORE Award for Outstanding Small Business, recognizing its innovation in travel marketing and fundraising.30-Year Legacy and Vision ForwardOver three decades, Mitch‑Stuart has continuously innovated at the intersection of travel, fundraising, and incentive marketing. Mitch-Stuart and its team have:-Created the Frequent Funder Awards Programin 1993, the first nonprofit rewards program of its kind-Expanded into the UK and European markets in 2008, introducing nonprofits abroad to travel-based fundraising-Developed and launched Perfect Placesin 2010, enabling businesses to raise funds for charities while offering employee perks-Created a mileage program for Delta Airlines-Launched unique programs for United Way, Tiffany & Co, the National MS Society and many more-Served on the Customer Advisory Boards of Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Ritz-Carlton and Fairmont Hotel & Resorts.-Conceived Unforgettable Experiences Awards for Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.Today, the team of dedicated travel concierges, fundraisers, and event specialists continues to deliver world-class service and unmatched flexibility to nonprofits and businesses alike.Michelle Cohen, Co‑Founder and President, states: “From day one, our goal was to turn great vacations or travel packages into great outcomes—for charities and businesses. Thirty years later, seeing the relationships built, funds raised, and communities strengthened is incredibly fulfilling. And we’re just getting started.”Michael Upp, Senior VP of Business Development, adds: “Our no‑risk model and carefully curated travel experiences make it easy for organizations to succeed—whether through auction packages, raffles, or incentive rewards. We remain committed to innovation and impact in the years ahead.”Michael joined Mitch-Stuart, Inc. in 2006 and leads Mitch-Stuart’s charity and business partner division, bringing more than 30 years of professional business development, leadership and management experience to the company. A member of the National Auction Association with the Benefit Auctioneers Specialist (BAS) designation and a trustee for the National Auction Foundations, Michael has also been involved as an EMCEE and fundraising professional. He has worked with 40+ organizations in Southern California, including Orange County Family Justice Center, UCI Mind, Happy Trails for Kids, National Charity League, Sherwood Cares, Assistance League, and various Boys and Girls Clubs, to name a few.About Mitch‑StuartFounded in 1994 in Laguna Niguel, California, Mitch‑Stuart, Inc. specializes in travel-based incentive programs and nonprofit fundraising support. Its signature offerings include consignment auction travel packages, impact trips, and corporate incentive travel, all supported by personalized concierge service and a performance‑based partner model.For More InformationTo learn more about Mitch‑Stuart’s 30‑year history, upcoming initiatives, or how their model could transform your organization’s fundraising or employee incentive programs, visit our website, use the information below or reach out online

