Turners Completes $36M Christchurch Expansion

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turners Auto Retail is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Christchurch, located at 750A Wairakei Road in Burnside, just minutes from the airport. The branch opened on Monday, 21st July 2025, and marks the completion of Turners’ $36M Christchurch expansion, following the successful launches of branches in Hornby and Moorhouse Avenue earlier this year.

The Wairakei Road site will operate as a full-service Turners Cars branch, offering vehicle buying and selling, along with on-site finance and insurance services—consistent with the offerings at the Hornby and Moorhouse Avenue branches. As the newest addition to Turners’ Christchurch network, the Wairakei Road branch will feature approximately 150 vehicles available for sale at any given time, with another 50 in preparation, supported by Turners' national network of nearly 3,000 vehicles.

Across all three branches, we expect to have around 1,300 vehicles on-site when operating at full capacity, with between 500 and 600 available for sale at any one time. That represents a 40% to 50% increase compared to what we had at the Detroit Place branch.

While Turners continues to expand its retail footprint, wholesale auctions remain a core part of the business. The weekly Christchurch wholesale auctions will be held at the Hornby branch, but thanks to Turners’ online auction capabilities, vehicles from all three branches go under the hammer. With this expanded network, these branches will be auctioning up to 100 cars every week, helping local dealers buy a car from a wide selection of makes and models.

Now that all three new branches are operational, Turners has officially completed its Christchurch expansion for the year. The former Detroit Place branch has closed, with all services successfully transitioned to the new locations to better meet the growing needs of customers across the region.

“Christchurch has been a key focus for us, and it’s great to see the momentum building,” said CEO Greg Hedgepeth. “With three full-service branches now open, we’re making it easier than ever for locals and dealers to access quality vehicles — backed by the value and service Turners is known for.”

Turners has been recognised as New Zealand’s Most Trusted Used Car Dealership for six consecutive years, a reflection of its strong customer-first approach and consistent support for Kiwis in buying and selling a car in New Zealand.

Turners would like to extend its gratitude to Cook Brothers Construction, Schick Civil Construction, and the many local subcontractors who played a role in delivering the new and final site at Wairakei Road.

