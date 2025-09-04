Brickheads Toy Company Confirms Full LEGO® Star Wars™ Magazine Delivery to U.S. Collectors Amid Competitor Changes

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brickheads Toy Company announced today that U.S. subscribers will continue to receive the complete LEGO® Star Wars™ Magazine – including its exclusive cover-mounted LEGOtoy – despite recent changes by other providers.Today, U.K.-based distributor Newsstand.co.uk informed U.S. subscribers that, due to new customs regulations and related costs, they would no longer include the free LEGOgifts with shipments to the United States. Instead, their customers would only receive the printed magazine. This shift has left many LEGOcollectors and parents frustrated.Brickheads Toy Company operates differently. By bulk importing directly from Europe, clearing customs in-house, and shipping from its U.S. warehouse, the company ensures that every U.S. customer still receives the full product as published – complete with the exclusive LEGOminifigure or mini-build gift.“The LEGOStar Wars™ Magazine is special because of the toy attached to every issue. U.S. fans shouldn’t have to miss out,” said Matt Null, founder of Brickheads Toy Company. “Our import model guarantees the full experience, without customs headaches for customers.”Brickheads Toy Company has positioned itself as the leading provider of European-exclusive LEGOproducts in the U.S., offering magazine subscriptions, foil packs, and collector boxes unavailable through mainstream retail channels.About Brickheads Toy CompanyBrickheads Toy Company is a Boulder, Colorado-based retailer specializing in rare, European-exclusive LEGOitems, including magazines, foil packs, and subscription boxes. By leveraging direct partnerships and efficient logistics, Brickheads makes hard-to-find LEGOexperiences available to U.S. fans and collectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.