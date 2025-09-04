Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,885 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: HCA’s AI-Driven Patient Safety Evolution, Part 1

Randy Fagin, M.D., chief quality officer at HCA Healthcare, shares insights into the organization’s bold approach to improving safety outcomes. From piloting tools like artificial intelligence-assisted fetal heart rate monitoring to adapting strategies used in chemical manufacturing and the military, HCA Healthcare is reshaping safety for both patients and health care workers. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: HCA’s AI-Driven Patient Safety Evolution, Part 1

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more