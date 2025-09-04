AHA podcast: HCA’s AI-Driven Patient Safety Evolution, Part 1

Randy Fagin, M.D., chief quality officer at HCA Healthcare, shares insights into the organization’s bold approach to improving safety outcomes. From piloting tools like artificial intelligence-assisted fetal heart rate monitoring to adapting strategies used in chemical manufacturing and the military, HCA Healthcare is reshaping safety for both patients and health care workers. LISTEN NOW

