California Case Studies: How Condo and Timeshare Properties Can Reduce Risk, Meet New Laws and Extend Building Lifespans

Jay Grant, Facilities Advisors, Inc. Facilities Advisors Internationl

Facilities Advisors International Announces California Building Envelope Projects as Blueprint for Aging Condo and Timeshare Properties

The day you build is the day you should start planning to replace, Jay Grant, Facilities Advisors, Inc.” — Jay Grant, Facilities Advisors, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facilities Advisors Inc. (FAI) is redefining reserve planning through two multi-year building envelope restorations in California. Led by industry veteran Gary Porter and project lead Jay Grant, a reserve and capital risk management analyst, FAI has developed a practical model for aging condominium communities—and by extension, timeshare resorts and other multi-family properties—to confront deteriorating infrastructure, changing materials, and evolving legislation with financial and strategic foresight.Beyond Traditional Reserve Studies“Most of the time, we prepare a study and the board uses it to build a budget,” said Gary Porter, founder of FAI. “But some properties require a deeper, hands-on approach.” That was true for two Bay Area associations: one with 50 buildings and 326 units, and another with 31 buildings and 312 units—both nearing 50 years of age and showing structural concerns beyond a routine reserve update.A Career That Bridges Analysis and ImplementationJay Grant, whose career spans military service, financial services, and national infrastructure protection after 9/11, joined FAI in 2020. As a condo owner, he personally managed a full building envelope restoration—what he calls Comprehensive Building Envelope Renovations (CBER). “That project taught me how buildings age—and how many associations are unprepared,” Grant said.Legal Mandates Drive ActionCalifornia’s Senate Bill 326 (SB 326), effective in 2020, requires periodic inspections of exterior elevated elements such as balconies, decks, and walkways. Inspections must be completed by January 2025, repeated every nine years, and performed by licensed engineers or architects. The Davis-Stirling Act adds stricter reserve funding rules and mandates disclosures about deficiencies and risks.Inspections Reveal the Hidden CostsSB 326 often exposes hidden damage. In San Mateo, inspections revealed extensive deterioration. Addressing only a portion of the decks was estimated at $15 million, prompting the board to pursue a complete restoration. In Daly City, an architectural report showed about ten years of life left—seven at the time of review. After FAI’s reserve analysis, the board moved toward immediate full intervention.The Importance of the Building EnvelopeThe building envelope—cladding, siding, roofing, windows, trim, balconies, and decks—protects everything inside. When it fails, moisture intrusion accelerates decay, undermining insulation, framing, reinforcement, and even plumbing and electrical systems. “If water gets in, deterioration accelerates,” said Grant. “You may not see it, but the damage is real—and you’ll eventually pay for it.”Lessons for Condos, Timeshares, and BeyondFAI stresses that the same vulnerabilities exist in timeshare resorts with rotating boards, senior housing where maintenance is deferred, and mixed-use developments that share infrastructure across retail and residential. “These properties must act like businesses,” Grant said. “The day you build is the day you should start planning to replace.”From Pro Forma to Full PlanningMoving from analysis to implementation, Grant teamed with Thomas Daniel, a building envelope specialist with an accounting degree and more than 100 envelope projects. They developed a financial pro forma covering all envelope costs and used whole-project bidding to secure near-exact per-building forecasts. Where architectural plans were missing, imaging software supplied precise measurements for coordination with engineers, architects, and contractors.The pre-construction phase ends with stamped architectural drawings and a final pro forma, which informs construction bidding and reserve study updates. At that stage, the reserve plan incorporates construction cost, build-out timing, financing, and annual owner costs.Case Study: Daly CityIn Daly City, the current reserve study includes a $62 million restoration over three and a half years, funded by a construction line of credit that transitions to a 30-year HOA mortgage. Twelve buildings are underway with 70 workers daily. The association opted for a long-term loan rather than unit-level special assessments.Case Study: San MateoIn San Mateo, after FAI presented a comprehensive plan, including pro forma costs and invasive inspection results, the board voted for a complete $45 million envelope restoration. Grant created a project website for board education covering laws, costs, materials, and timelines, and later altered it for the unit owners and included it in the reserve study. The project is now in its second planning phase.Materials, Cost Control, and Long-Term SavingsFAI emphasizes material selection as a key driver of cost control. In Daly City, old cladding is being replaced with PVC trim and siding that requires no repainting—avoiding $30 million in projected repainting costs over 30 years. “If you’re already spending heavily on repairs, you’re bailing out a sinking ship,” Grant said. “A new envelope reduces those costs and makes the building nearly new again.” Open walls also allow evaluation of plumbing, wiring, and HVAC upgrades.Communication and Financing ChallengesSuccessful projects depend on clear communication tailored to residents. Retired owners may need slower, compassionate outreach, while younger communities may prefer digital dashboards and data visualizations. Financing is another hurdle: many banks are unfamiliar with large HOA loans. “Finding a $25–$75 million, 30-year HOA loan can be a chore,” Grant noted.Looking Ahead“Jay did what no one else could,” Porter said. “He connected the dots—showing that treating problems holistically saved millions and prevented failures.” With more buildings entering their fifth decade and more states considering SB 326-style laws, FAI’s message is clear: plan early, act decisively, and align financing with long-term community health. “It’s not about reacting to a leak,” Grant concluded. “It’s about building responsibly—for now and for the next 40 years.”Learn More About Building EnvelopesContact: Jay Grant, Facilities Advisors Inc, jgrant@facilitiesadvisors.com, Call: 202.351.9399. Visit: https://facilitiesadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.