HDOT unveils 20 public EV charging stations at Honolulu Airport

Twenty new public electric vehicle charging stations are located at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, international parking structure ground level.

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) has opened 20 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). Located on the ground floor of the International Parking Structure, the OpConnect Level 2 chargers are available to the public on a first-come-first-served, pay-per-use basis, 24 hours a day.

The chargers use standard J1772 connectors, also known as a J plug or Type 1 connector. Charging rates are $0.44 per kWh from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $0.57 per kWh from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. EVs are required to be plugged into a charger while parked in one of the designated stalls. A QR code displayed at the stations will link to the OpConnect mobile app where payment can be made. Standard airport parking rates apply.

The chargers are part of HDOT’s commitment to expand EV infrastructure to support the state’s transition toward a sustainable transportation future. The total cost for this project, including the chargers and installation, was $539,000.

“The new charging stations offer EV drivers a convenient and reliable charging option while at the airport,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Hawai‘i consistently ranks among the top states for electric vehicle adoption, so it’s important that we continue to invest in charging infrastructure that supports the electrification of our transportation system.”

Photos of the new EV charging stations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Photo credit HDOT.

