Seven Individuals Indicted, Charged Following In-Custody Death

MONROE COUNTY – An investigation conducted by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of three now former correctional officers, one additional correctional officer, one correctional sergeant, and two jail nurses.

On February 7th, at the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steven Hatchett, TBI agents began investigating the in-custody death of Elijah Lester Isbill (DOB 5/19/1950). Isbill was arrested on February 6th by the Madisonville Police Department and transported to the Monroe County Jail. Isbill was later found unresponsive after being placed in a restraint chair by corrections officers. EMS responded and transported Isbill to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

On September 3rd, 2025, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the following individuals:

Joshua Duncan (DOB 08/20/1989) charged with one count of Official Misconduct. Bond: $5,000.

Jerron Henry (DOB 08/26/2000) charged with one count of Official Misconduct. Bond: $5,000.

Tyler Finger (DOB 10/20/1991) charged with one count of Official Misconduct. Bond: $5,000.

Elijah Spencer (DOB 05/16/2000) charged with one count of Official Misconduct. Bond: $5,000.

Tommy Reagan (DOB 04/20/2001) charged with one count of Official Misconduct. Bond: $5,000.

Greg Mills (DOB 06/28/1972) charged with one count of False Reports. Bond: $5,000.

Courtney Woods (DOB 06/29/1990) charged with one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide. Bond: $5,000.

All seven individuals turned themselves in and were booked into the Monroe County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

