Supporting Businesses and Workers Through Amendments to Employment Standards

On January 1, 2026, amendments to the employment standards provision of The Saskatchewan Employment Act come into force that will provide support for businesses and workers.

"Having effective employment legislation in place is critical for Saskatchewan's strong economy and secure future," Deputy Premier and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "This legislation strikes the right balance for both workers and employers."

The amendments coming into force include:

allowing employers to use a calendar day rather than 24 consecutive hours for the purposes of work schedules and overtime provisions;

prohibiting employers from withholding tips from their employees;

increasing the threshold when employers are required to notify employees, the minister and the union of a group termination from 10 employees to 25 employees;

limiting when employers can request sick notes;

providing the director of employment standards with the authority to order reinstatement and compensation for lost wages in cases of discriminatory action by an employer; and

extending various leave provisions.

