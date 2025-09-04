Devine Interventions Expands Access to Comprehensive Mental Health Care for Individuals and Families Across All Ages

Devine Interventions offers comprehensive group therapy sessions as part of their evidence-based treatment approach, providing supportive environments where individuals can connect and heal together. The compassionate care team at Devine Interventions believes every person has inherent worth and potential for transformation, offering support through every step of the healing journey. Devine Interventions provides family-centered care, offering therapy services that address the needs of children, adolescents, and adults under one roof with coordinated treatment plans. From comprehensive assessments to ongoing treatment planning, Devine Interventions' experienced clinical team works collaboratively with clients and families as equal partners in the healing process. Dale Marshall, LCPC, CAC-AD, serves as Program Director at Devine Interventions, where she leads the practice's commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care. "True healing begins with compassion."

Local behavioral health practice offers integrated treatment from childhood through adulthood, combining clinical excellence with compassionate care

Every person who walks through our doors has inherent worth and potential for transformation. We exist to prove that comprehensive, compassionate care is possible for everyone.” — Raymond Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer at Devine Interventions

GREENBELT, VA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devine Interventions , a comprehensive behavioral health practice established in 2022, continues to transform the mental health landscape by offering coordinated care for children, adolescents, and adults under one roof. Having served hundreds of individuals and facilitated numerous community referrals in just three years, the practice addresses a critical gap in behavioral health services by providing seamless, family-centered care that grows with clients throughout their lives.Breaking Down Barriers to Mental Health CareUnlike traditional mental health providers who often specialize in narrow age ranges or specific conditions, Devine Interventions offers a full spectrum of services designed to meet individuals and families where they are in their treatment journey. From childhood anxiety to adult addiction recovery , the practice's comprehensive approach ensures continuity of care and eliminates the need for families to navigate multiple providers across different locations."Every person who walks through our doors has inherent worth and potential for transformation," explains Raymond Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer at Devine Interventions. "We exist to prove that comprehensive, compassionate care is possible for everyone, regardless of their age, background, or the complexity of their challenges."Comprehensive Services Under One RoofDevine Interventions provides a complete continuum of behavioral health services, including:- Individual, group, and family therapy for all ages using evidence-based practices Medication management by experienced psychiatric providers and nurse practitioners- Intensive outpatient programs (IOP) and partial hospitalization programs (PHP)- Case management services that connect clients to community resources- Specialized addiction treatment with medication-assisted treatment (MAT) options- Trauma-informed care for PTSD and complex trauma across all age groupsThe practice treats a wide range of conditions including anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, eating disorders, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health and addiction challenges.A Different Approach to Mental Health TreatmentWhat sets Devine Interventions apart is its commitment to addressing root causes rather than providing quick fixes. Treatment plans focus on building lasting change and developing the skills and support systems needed for long-term success. The practice's bilingual team, including Spanish-speaking therapists, serves diverse communities with culturally responsive approaches that honor different backgrounds and experiences."We don't just treat symptoms – we empower individuals and families to reclaim their lives through personalized care that addresses the whole person," notes Dale Marshall, LCPC, CAC-AD Clinical Director at Devine Interventions. "Our approach extends beyond traditional therapy to encompass lifestyle factors, family dynamics, and community connections that impact mental health and support sustainable recovery."Accessible, Transparent Care ModelOperating on a fee-for-service basis, Devine Interventions provides transparent pricing and accepts various payment methods including HSA/FSA cards, Medicaid, insurance, and offers payment plans for qualifying clients. The practice provides detailed superbills to help clients maximize their insurance benefits for out-of-network mental health services.The treatment journey begins with a comprehensive 60-90 minute assessment, followed by collaborative treatment planning that involves clients and families as equal partners. Regular progress reviews ensure treatment remains effective and relevant to changing needs and life circumstances.Making Mental Health Care Accessible for All AgesRecognizing that mental health challenges don't discriminate by age, Devine Interventions has created an environment where a child struggling with anxiety, an adolescent facing depression, and an adult dealing with addiction can all receive coordinated, evidence-based care. This comprehensive approach allows families to receive integrated treatment and ensures continuity as individuals grow and their needs evolve."Traditional mental health systems often fail individuals and families by providing fragmented care across different providers and locations," explains Dale Marshall, LCPC, CAC-AD. "We've designed our services to eliminate these barriers and create pathways to healing that honor the whole person within their family and community context."Taking the First StepFor individuals and families seeking comprehensive mental health care that combines clinical excellence with genuine compassion, Devine Interventions offers hope for lasting change. The practice welcomes new clients across all age groups and service levels, from intensive programs to ongoing outpatient support.About Devine InterventionsFounded in 2022, Devine Interventions is a comprehensive behavioral health practice dedicated to empowering individuals and families to reclaim their lives through compassionate mental health care, evidence-based treatment, and holistic community support. The practice serves children, adolescents, and adults with a full range of mental health and addiction services, including therapy, medication management, intensive outpatient programs, and case management services.For more information or to schedule a consultation:Website: https://dinterventions.com/ Phone: (301) 747-7038About Branding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA)Branding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA) ( https://bestbma.com ) is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in strategies that focus on authenticity, trust, and building long-term relationships. 