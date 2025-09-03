Bungendore Takes Out National Tourism Award

Emmeline Chidley (QPRC), Ryan Deebank (QPRC), Madeline Newton (QPRC), Tilly Jones (The Malbon, Bungendore), Cr Bryce Wilson (QPRC), Deputy Mayor Esma Livermore (QPRC), Martina Woodford (PRD Bungendore), the Hon Kristy McBain MP, Alan Longhurst (Bungendore

Handmade and heart-filled; Bungendore crowned national tourism award winner

The heart and soul of Bungendore are its people, and this national award is a well-deserved recognition of their dedication to creating memorable experiences for every visitor.” — Deputy Mayor Esma Livermore, QPRC

BUNGENDORE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The township of Bungendore has officially been named Australia's Top Small Tourism Town for 2025. This prestigious award, announced at the national awards ceremony at Australian Parliament House today, celebrates the town's unique charm and strong commitment to providing an unforgettable visitor experience.The win is a testament to the town's vibrant blend of heritage, creativity, and warm country hospitality that captivates visitors from near and far."This is a remarkable achievement for Bungendore and our region,” said Cr Esma Livermore, Deputy Mayor of Queanbeyan-Palerang when receiving the award. "The heart and soul of Bungendore are its people, and this national award is a well-deserved recognition of their dedication to creating memorable experiences for every visitor. We are incredibly proud to showcase the rich stories, artistry, and incredible hospitality that Bungendore is famous for on a national stage."Located just a 40-minute drive from Canberra, Bungendore has become a beloved destination for those seeking a genuine country escape. The town offers a diverse array of attractions, from cool-climate wineries and paddock-to-plate dining experiences to boutique shopping and charming galleries. It's a place where visitors can connect with local makers, savour regional flavours, and immerse themselves in the authentic country charm that defines the village."We are absolutely thrilled," said Emmeline Chidley, QPRC's Team Leader, Marketing. "This award will provide an incredible platform to amplify our 'Meet You in Bungendore' marketing campaign, which is currently in-market and achieving outstanding engagement with potential visitors. We're extending a warm invitation to travellers to come and discover what makes this town so special. Our curated itineraries are designed to help visitors slow down, stay a little longer, and forge a deeper connection with the people and places that make this region so unique."Bungendore's win is expected to provide a significant boost to the local visitor economy, which already contributes significant expenditure and jobs to the region. The award shines a spotlight on the town's commitment to sustainable tourism and the preservation of its unique character.The award is judged by a panel of experienced tourism experts and awarded by the Australian Tourism Industry Council.About BungendoreBungendore is a creative country village known for its warm, visitor-centric hospitality philosophy. Just a 40-minute drive from Canberra along the Treasure Trail, it's a place to slow down and enjoy the good things in life: handmade, homegrown, and heart-filled. The town thrives on sharing its stories and showcasing the local talent, tastes, and traditions that make it a special destination.

Bungendore: handmade, homegrown, and heart-filled

