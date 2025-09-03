Luna Announces Hearing on Transparency Relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

WASHINGTON—Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) today announced a hearing on “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection.” During the hearing, members will hear from witnesses on the continued concerns regarding disclosure of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) and information held by federal agencies and will examine transparency issues surrounding the Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community. Members will also analyze the work and effectiveness of DoD’s congressionally mandated All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

“The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans’ safety. Whistleblowers who provide details on spending information and policies and procedures regarding the classification and declassification of UAPs should be able to do so without retribution. I look forward to hearing from witnesses on how the federal government can improve transparency and provide better answers on UAPs,” said Task Force Chairwoman Luna.

WHAT: Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets hearing titled “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection”

DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM EST

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center

WITNESSES:

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, U.S. Air Force Veteran

Chief Alexandro Wiggins, UAP Witness

George Knapp , UAP Journalist

, UAP Journalist Dylan Borland, UAP Witness, U.S. Air Force Veteran

RSVP: The hearing is open to members of the press and the public and will be livestreamed here. Press must RSVP by Monday, September 8 at 12pm ET. Email here to RSVP.