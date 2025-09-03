Rescuers Search for a Missing Man Located in Monroe

CONTACT:

September 3, 2025

Monroe, NH – At approximately 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday September 3, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call from New Hampshire State Police Dispatch regarding a missing male in the town of Monroe. The man, who was identified as Michael Shattuck, 67, of Monroe, had gone missing at 1:00 a.m. in Monroe.

Shattuck’s family had seen him go out on the back deck around 1:00 a.m., and when they went to check on him about 30 minutes later, he was gone. Family spent about 1 ½ hour searching but were unable to locate him and then called for assistance.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from the New England Canine Team, Upper Valley Search and Rescue Team, and members of the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to Monroe to help in the search. Search teams covered a large area around the missing man’s house. Rescuers searched miles of woods and fields, and at 9:27 a.m., Shattuck was located near his residence in Monroe. He was treated on scene by Woodsville Ambulance and then taken by family to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment.