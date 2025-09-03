Secretary Naig Announces Inaugural Statewide Choose Iowa Farm Open House on September 13-14

Explore Iowa Farms and Historic Barns and enjoy Local Food and Agritourism Adventures Statewide

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 3, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that Choose Iowa will host its inaugural statewide Choose Iowa Farm Open House on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13-14. This two-day event coincides with the Iowa Barn Foundation's (IBF) Fall All-State Barn Tour.

Iowans and tourists visiting our state are invited to discover the state’s rich agricultural heritage through free barn tours, support local farms and small businesses with purchases of Iowa food, beverages, and ag products, and enjoy fun and authentic agritourism experiences, including pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes, and so much more. Select farm-to-table restaurants and shops offering Iowa ag products will also be open.

"The Choose Iowa Farm Open House invites Iowans to connect with our state’s farmers and experience the richness of our agricultural heritage. From pumpkin patches and apple orchards to historic barn tours and farm stores, this family-friendly weekend event offers authentic ag experiences and local food, beverages, and ag products,” said Secretary Naig. “Join us September 13-14 for a weekend of exploration and support our local farmers and small businesses. Through this partnership between Iowa Barn Foundation and Choose Iowa, we’re excited to offer fun, statewide adventure for all ages."

The list of Choose Iowa members participating is available at ChooseIowa.com/FarmOpenHouse. The list of barns open during the weekend tour can be found on the Iowa Barn Foundation’s website. Many of the Choose Iowa members participating in the Farm Open House will also offer additional deals and coupons via the Choose Iowa Passport, a free digital platform that was launched in partnership with Travel Iowa.

To date, 55 Choose Iowa members have signed up to participate in the Farm Open House. Participating locations will each have unique hours on Saturday or Sunday or both days. Weekend adventurers should check the digital Google-based event map for specific hours to plan their itinerary.

A hub for both the Choose Iowa Farm Open House and the Iowa Barn Foundation’s All-State Tour will be Cortum Farm & Co. located near Indianola. They will be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days for visitors to enjoy a barn tour and shop their selection of pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, fall wreaths, straw bales, Indian corn, and much more. Additionally, they will host other Iowa farmers and small businesses with products to sell.

Highlights of the Choose Iowa Farm Open House (Sept. 13 – 14)

Appreciate Iowa’s Agricultural Heritage: Discover the state’s rich agricultural heritage by enjoying historic barns and connect with the families that care for them. The Barn Foundation’s self-guided tour is free and open to the public. This year’s statewide barn tour features a record 103 stops.

Authentic Agritourism Experiences: Enjoy fun and authentic agritourism experiences, including pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes, farm stores, farm-to-table restaurants, and so much more.

Support Local Farms and Small Businesses: Shop for Iowa grown, made, and raised food, beverages, and ag products directly from local farms and small businesses. Find added deals via the free Choose Iowa Passport and check-in at participating stops to earn points toward prizes and merchandise.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now with nearly 300 statewide members, Choose Iowa continues to build momentum and visibility. Iowans can connect with Choose Iowa through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and the Choose Iowa website, which includes several user-friendly features for both members and consumers. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov.