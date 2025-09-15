Serial Entrepreneur Alan Cousin Launches New Ventures Including FlightDelayStays.com and Teen-Focused Media Project

Alan Cousin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Cousin, founder of Get Up Radio Media Broadcasting and business image consultant, announces the launch of multiple new ventures including FlightDelayStays.com, an innovative platform connecting stranded airport travelers with available accommodations, and "My Teen Life," a YouTube and podcast project giving teens worldwide a platform to share their perspectives.

At 51, Cousin continues to expand his entrepreneurial portfolio while maintaining his commitment to community service through his nonprofit organization Helpinghumanity.net. His latest venture, FlightDelayStays.com, addresses a common travel challenge by enabling property owners to rent rooms to passengers affected by flight cancellations as well as airline crew who fly daily.

The New Orleans native, who began his entrepreneurial journey at age 14 selling candy in high school, has built a diverse career spanning aviation, security, and media industries. During his tenure at Delta Airlines in 2000, Cousin developed the "Book online and receive miles" program, which became an industry standard adopted by airlines worldwide. His innovation continued at TSA, where he implemented digital copying and storage systems for PDF files during the Obama Administration.

In 2004, Cousin founded Get Up Radio, one of the first online radio stations optimized for smartphones. The platform's success led to his membership in The National Press Club of Washington, D.C. and the evolution of Get Up Radio into Get Up Radio Media Broadcasting. The station recently expanded its reach through integration with Amazon Alexa, making its music and podcast content accessible to global audiences.

Cousin's new "My Teen Life" project aims to provide teenagers worldwide with a voice through online YouTube content and podcasts, allowing them to share their thoughts on life, school, family, and other topics relevant to their generation.

Current collaborations include partnerships with Dr. Lena Clark on IMBUE WATER(www.miraclemindglobal.com) distribution for mental health and athletic markets, and with Miles Bailey, boxing manager of heavyweight contender Michael Hunter.

Throughout his career, Cousin has worked with major corporations on various projects, commercials, and campaigns. His professional journey includes a position as loss prevention officer at the Ritz Carlton in 2009, and he now enjoys Marriott Titanium status as a loyal customer of the hospitality brand.Alan Cousin has 20+ years experience in the Music Industry working with such entertainers as JAY-Z, Luther Vandross, Jetta Jones, and many others.

Cousin's business philosophy centers on maintaining a selective client base to ensure focused attention and successful project completion. His memberships in exclusive organizations including FoundersCardElite, Select, and The Luxury Card (Black Card) reflect his professional achievements.

About Get Up Radio Media Broadcasting

Get Up Radio Media Broadcasting is a pioneering online radio platform founded by Alan Cousin in 2004. As one of the first online radio stations designed for smartphone accessibility, the company has expanded to include podcast production and is now available on Amazon Alexa. Based in New Orleans, the company operates alongside Cousin's business consulting services and nonprofit organization Helping Humanity INC (www.helpinghumanity.net) reflecting his commitment to media innovation and giving back through community service.

