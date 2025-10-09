SpringWell360 Launches 40 Under 40 Health Equity Trailblazers Recognition Program

SpringWell360

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpringWell360 LLC, an organization dedicated to transforming the clinical research landscape through education, training, and advocacy, today announced the launch of its 40 Under 40 Health Equity Trailblazers recognition program. The initiative will honor 40 outstanding leaders under the age of 40 who are making bold contributions to advancing health equity.

The 40 Under 40 Health Equity Trailblazers program seeks to celebrate professionals who are working to improve outcomes in underrepresented and underserved communities. Each honoree will receive a plaque recognizing their achievements and commitment to health equity.

Founded by Dr. Nadine Spring, a public health professor and certified clinical research professional, SpringWell360 was established to address the absence of diversity in clinical trials that continues to hinder medical progress and perpetuate health equity gaps. The 40 Under 40 program represents the latest initiative in the company's mission to promote inclusivity and representation in clinical research.

The recognition program complements SpringWell360's existing portfolio of educational resources and services, which includes the recently published book "Mastering Clinical Research – Pathway to a Six-Figure Career," specialized training courses, one-on-one coaching, and the Health Equity Grant that awards $1,000 to support projects addressing healthcare disparities.

Applications are now open for the 40 Under 40 Health Equity Trailblazers program. Healthcare professionals, researchers, advocates, and leaders under 40 who are actively working to advance health equity are encouraged to apply through the SpringWell360 website.

About SpringWell360

SpringWell360's initiatives include publications, courses and coaching, grants, recognition programs, and site training partnerships focused on Good Clinical Practice (GCP) training and representation in clinical trials.

Contact:

SpringWell360 LLC

https://www.springwell360.com/40under40



