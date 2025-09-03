Reserve Organization of America Appoints Maj. Gen. John B. Hashem, USA (Ret.), as New Executive Director

John B. Hashem

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reserve Organization of America (ROA) is proud to announce that Maj. Gen. John B. Hashem, USA (Ret.), has been selected to serve as the association’s next Executive Director. General Hashem officially began his tenure September 1, 2025.

With a distinguished 40-year military career that spans service as both an enlisted soldier and a general officer, General Hashem brings unmatched leadership experience and a deep understanding of the Reserve Components. His service in a wide range of command and policy roles equips him with a comprehensive perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing America’s citizen-warriors.

“General Hashem’s proven leadership and strategic insight make him the right choice to lead ROA into its next chapter,” said ROA National President, retired Lt. Col. Layne R. Wroblewski, USAF. “His career reflects a lifelong commitment to the mission and values we hold dear, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Most recently, General Hashem served as Director of the Reserve Forces Policy Board, where he spearheaded initiatives that strengthened collaboration across the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other key institutions.

He is widely recognized for his innovative approach to organizational resilience, his success in building donor and stakeholder relationships, and his ability to navigate complex challenges while advancing mission-focused solutions.

About ROA

Since 1922, The Reserve Officers Association of the United States, now known as the Reserve Organization of America to reflect its all-ranks membership, has championed the cause of the Reserve Components at home and in war. With its unequaled credibility on America’s Reserve Components, ROA is a powerful advocate in Congress, the Pentagon and VA, and policymaker offices throughout Washington. ROA leads the nation’s efforts to ensure the Reserve Components are strong and ready. Learn more at ROA.org.

