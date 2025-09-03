Author Announces the Release of Grandmother Moon Watches, a Story of Resilience and Renewal

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JC "Indio" Ortega steps into fiction with his powerful debut novel, Grandmother Moon is Watching . This unflinching narrative weaves together the crisis of missing Indigenous women, mob violence, and one man's quest for redemption. Dedicated to Anna Mae Pictou-Aquash and thousands of lost Native women, the book confronts systemic injustice while honoring resilience.Set in 1970s New England, the story follows Moses Jackson, a Pequot/Narragansett man caught between mob ties and his heritage. When his friend's daughter vanishes, Moses navigates Worcester's criminal underworld, spiritual awakening, and the haunting legacy of colonization. The novel exposes the real-life MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) crisis, where cases often go ignored by authorities.Ortega's writing pulses with raw authenticity. He crafts visceral scenes, from a mob hit in a Chinese restaurant to sweat-soaked kung fu dojos; balanced with poetic glimpses of ancestral memory. Characters like Cassandra, a former dancer battling addiction, and Marianna, a witch entangled in Moses' path, add layers of emotional depth. The story challenges stereotypes while exploring identity, violence, and the quiet power of cultural reconnection.Ortega writes with the rhythm of a seasoned storyteller, blending gritty dialogue and atmospheric tension. His prose avoids sentimentality, opting instead for stark honesty. Flashbacks to Moses' grandfathers contrast sharply with his father's denial, creating a poignant study of intergenerational trauma. Spiritual elements, like tarot readings and the watchful "Grandmother Moon," elevate the crime drama into a meditation on healing.Beyond its thriller plot, the book serves as a call to action. Ortega spotlights historical atrocities like the 1637 Pequot Massacre while condemning modern apathy toward Indigenous suffering. Moses' journey mirrors urban Natives reclaiming stolen heritage, a theme resonating deeply amid today's MMIW movement.Author JC "Indio" Ortega:JC "Indio" Ortega is a mixed Hispanic and Native American writer, boxer, and martial artist. A self-described "Urban Indian," he traces his roots to the Pequot, Narragansett, and Mohegan tribes. After overcoming addiction, he earned multiple degrees and co-founded a traditional medicine society. His work focuses on preserving Indigenous languages and culture. This is his first novel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.