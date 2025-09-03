InLife Recognized as One of Asia’s Best Places to Work for Three Straight Years

InLife Chief Human Resources Officer Rozana G. Pecson (center) leads the InLife Team in receiving HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 Award.

These awards are a tribute to our employees who embody our brand promise of leading Filipinos to A Lifetime for Good.” — InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua

CITY OF MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InLife , the Philippines' first and largest life insurance company, has been recognized as one of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in the region for the third consecutive year.InLife also earned two special distinctions from HR Asia: the Most Caring Company and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards.“We thank HR Asia for once again recognizing InLife among the outstanding companies that implement the best HR practices and demonstrate high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures. These awards are a tribute to our employees who embody our brand promise of leading Filipinos to A Lifetime for Good. As we celebrate 115 years of service, this recognition inspires us to continue our mission of bringing the benefits of life insurance to more Filipinos,” InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua said.Early this month, InLife also received recognition from HR Excellence Awards, another regional awards program that celebrates great HR strategies and initiatives. The company received three silver awards for Employee Advocacy and Brand Ambassadors, HR Communication Strategy, and Best HR Team.InLife was also named as finalist in several categories, namely, Employer of the Year, Employee Engagement, Workplace Wellbeing, Cross Generational Workforce Engagement, and Employee Volunteerism.About The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd.Insular Life (InLife) is the first and largest Filipino life insurance company in the country. We apply over a hundred years of experience in financial protection, risk management, savings, and investment to help you make confident decisions for you and your loved ones. Our policyholders can be assured of being protected by a company that has an asset base of over P147 billion and net worth of P50.2 billion. We have a nationwide presence through our 56 offices all over the country, and an expanded digital footprint to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they want.Our success is anchored on the well-being and security of our policyholders and beneficiaries, employees and financial advisors, partner companies and institutions, and host communities as we exist to offer A Lifetime for Good for everyone. For more information, visit https://www.inlife.com.ph/

