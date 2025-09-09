PDQ Acquires ISL Online to Deliver Seamless Remote Desktop Experience for Endpoint Management

ISL Online joins the PDQ product suite to offer a secure remote desktop solution as both a stand-alone tool and built-in feature within PDQ Connect.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ, a leading provider in endpoint management and IT automation solutions, today announced it has acquired ISL Online, a globally trusted remote desktop software.

The acquisition builds on a successful 2024 partnership between the two companies and reflects a growing industry reality: remote desktop capabilities are no longer optional — they are mission critical. From supporting hybrid and remote teams to reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR) for incidents, secure remote access is an essential pillar of modern endpoint management.

“Remote access is critical for how IT teams resolve issues quickly and keep users productive,” said Brandon Peay, CFO and CSO of PDQ. “ISL Online has been a fantastic partner, and we’re excited to build on that foundation. This acquisition helps us continue our product development of smarter IT while creating less busy work. By bringing ISL Online into the PDQ suite, we can more confidently fold secure, scalable support directly into the tools that IT teams already use and trust.”

What PDQ + ISL Means for IT Teams

ISL Online is a grid leader, ranking #1 in Remote Desktop Software for Enterprise according to G2. PDQ users have already enjoyed this feature set available in ISL Online’s integration within PDQ Connect. This acquisition brings that experience fully in-house, which will likewise allow ISL Online customers to benefit from all PDQ offers.

“We built ISL Online to be secure, flexible, and frictionless,” said Jure Pompe, CEO of ISL Online. “Joining PDQ lets us bring those principles to even more IT professionals around the world while staying true to, and improving upon, the stand-alone product and best-in-class service that our employees will continue to provide and that our customers love.”

PDQ’s driving ethos — for sysadmins, by sysadmins — continues to be at the heart of the company’s mission and is shared by ISL Online. The acquisition will build on this foundation by supporting:

• Seamless PDQ Connect integration: Launch secure sessions directly from device reports.

• Flexible deployments: Choose between cloud-hosted or self-hosted options.

• Continued ISL experience: Customers keep the product and support they love, while PDQ continues to invest in the overall experience.

• Accelerated roadmap: Faster innovation in remote desktop and endpoint management.

These enhancements will allow PDQ customers to move from detection to resolution in fewer steps, combining visibility, automation, and remote access in a single unified workflow. Whereas many endpoint management products within AEM and RMM (automated endpoint management and remote monitoring and management) offer an increasing number of features that contribute more to technology bloat than increased functionality, PDQ’s acquisition of ISL Online is rightsized for modern IT teams looking to be as efficient and secure as possible.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the ISL Online product and people into the larger PDQ company,” said Dan Cook, CEO of PDQ. “Remote desktop is not only a well-loved feature within PDQ Connect, but also a strategic extension of our long-term roadmap.”

Join Us for a Live Preview + Q&A

To learn more about how PDQ and ISL Online are bringing remote access into the future, join our live webcast on Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. MDT. We’ll walk through the new capabilities, show what’s coming next, and answer your questions. You can view the webcast at https://www.youtube.com/live/g6InzDYU0ME.

About

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by sysadmins worldwide, its suite of products streamlines patching, software deployment, and device management for Windows and Apple environments. Founded in 2001 and based in South Salt Lake, Utah, PDQ was built for sysadmins, by sysadmins. Find out more about the acquisition at www.pdq.com.

ISL Online is a pioneer in the remote desktop software industry. Similarly founded in 2001, it has been delivering secure and reliable remote access solutions to IT professionals and help desk teams, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Europe and holding a leading market share in Japan, ISL Online blends European design, Japanese precision, and North American reach into a uniquely global company. For more information visit www.islonline.com.

