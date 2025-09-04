Qrispy CEO Oguzhan Kara spoke to London Business Matters on the future of global connectivity

Travellers can now access simple and transparent connectivity in over 190 countries with Qrispy’s global eSIM

Our mission is to make global connectivity as simple as it should be, giving people the freedom to communicate anywhere without concern for costs or access” — Oguzhan Kara, CEO of Qrispy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travellers can now access simple and transparent connectivity in over 190 countries with Qrispy ’s global eSIM Qrispy, a communication technology company specialising in digital connectivity, has announced the launch of its global eSIM service, marking a significant shift from traditional roaming charges to simplified international access. The announcement was shared by Oguzhan Kara, CEO of Qrispy, in an article on London Business Matters, where he highlighted how the service provides a single eSIM solution that works across more than 190 countries.For decades, roaming has been a source of frustration for international travellers, with unexpected costs and complicated processes. Many faced difficulties in purchasing local SIM cards upon arrival, often experiencing long queues, high prices and inconsistent service quality. Qrispy’s new global eSIM aims to address these issues by providing a straightforward pay-as-you-go option that eliminates hidden fees and ensures coverage in multiple regions.“Travellers should not have to worry about barriers to staying connected.” said Oguzhan Kara, CEO of Qrispy. “Our mission is to make global connectivity as simple as it should be, giving people the freedom to communicate anywhere without concern for costs or access.”The technology behind Qrispy’s offering relies on embedded SIM (eSIM) capability, allowing users to activate and switch between carriers digitally without handling physical cards. This innovation provides flexibility and reduces the expense of international communication by up to 90 percent compared to standard roaming charges.Looking ahead, Qrispy is developing solutions that integrate satellite and non-terrestrial networks with existing cellular infrastructure. This hybrid approach will make reliable global connectivity possible in remote regions, such as mountainous areas or open seas, where coverage has traditionally been limited.The shift from roaming to global access is expected to benefit a wide range of travellers, from business professionals requiring uninterrupted communication to tourists and adventurers sharing real-time updates from remote destinations. By focusing on simplicity and transparency, Qrispy is positioning its service as a long-term alternative to traditional roaming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.