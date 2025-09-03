Find The Perfect Therapist in Durham, NC

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham Therapists, the Triangle area's premier mental health directory, today announced that Leah Farley, MA, LMFT, has been voted the #1 Best Therapist in Durham, NC based on outstanding client reviews, clinical excellence, and community impact. Farley, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in couples therapy, neurodivergent support, and LGBTQIA+ affirming care, earned the top ranking through a comprehensive evaluation process that considered professional credentials, authentic patient feedback, and commitment to inclusive mental health practices.

"Leah Farley represents the gold standard of therapeutic care in our community," said Tom Morgan, Founder of Durham Therapists. "Her perfect 5-star rating from her numerous client reviews, combined with her innovative approach to serving neurodivergent individuals and couples in non-traditional relationships, exemplifies the exceptional quality of mental health care available in Durham."

Exceptional Client Outcomes Drive Recognition

Farley's #1 ranking is supported by consistently outstanding client testimonials that highlight her transformative impact across diverse populations. Recent client feedback includes praise for her work with highly sensitive individuals, LGBTQIA+ clients, neurodivergent adults, and couples navigating complex relationship dynamics.

"Leah doesn't just talk about problems – she gives you actual strategies you can use right away," noted one client review. Another shared, "As someone on the autism spectrum, I was nervous about therapy, but Leah made me feel completely understood from day one."

The Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist has earned particular recognition for her success in couples therapy, with one client crediting her with saving their marriage: "My husband and I were on the verge of divorce, but Leah helped us learn how to actually communicate. We're closer now than we've been in years."

Specialized Expertise Meets Inclusive Practice

Farley's practice stands out for its comprehensive approach to individual and couples therapy, with specialized expertise in several critical areas:

- Neurodivergent Support: Farley provides specialized therapy for adults with ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and those questioning neurodivergent diagnoses, drawing from her personal understanding of neurodivergent experiences.

- Couples and Relationship Therapy: Using Emotionally-Focused Therapy (EFT) and Gottman Method approaches, she helps couples break destructive conflict cycles and rebuild connection.

- LGBTQIA+ Affirmative Care: Her practice provides a safe, non-judgmental space for LGBTQIA+ individuals and couples, supporting both personal growth and relationship development.

- Alternative Relationship Structures: As a sex-positive therapist, Farley welcomes clients exploring polyamory, consensual non-monogamy, and BDSM/kink relationships.

- Relationship Anxiety: She specializes in helping clients overcome cycles of worry and fear that can damage intimate relationships.

Innovative Treatment Approaches

Farley's therapeutic approach integrates multiple evidence-based modalities, including Emotionally-Focused Therapy (EFT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), mindfulness-based approaches, and trauma-informed care. Her holistic, personalized treatment plans begin with collaborative goal-setting to ensure therapy is tailored to each client's unique needs and circumstances.

"Leah has been incredibly helpful in working through my relationship anxiety," shared one client. "She creates a safe space where I can actually talk about what's bothering me without feeling judged."

Accessible Online Therapy Services

Operating exclusively through online therapy sessions, Farley serves clients throughout the Durham, North Carolina area with flexible, accessible mental health care. She offers free 15-20 minute consultations to help potential clients determine if her approach is a good fit for their needs.

"Finding a therapist who gets polyamory isn't easy, but Leah was completely knowledgeable and supportive of our relationship structure," noted a client review, highlighting her expertise in serving diverse populations often underserved by traditional therapy practices.

Recognition Reflects Durham's Mental Health Excellence

Farley's #1 ranking reflects the broader excellence of Durham's mental health community, which Durham Therapists has been celebrating and connecting clients with since 2015. Her recognition joins the platform's recently announced "Top 10 Best Therapists in Durham, NC" list for 2025, showcasing the exceptional quality of mental health professionals serving the Triangle area.

