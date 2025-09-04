Zephyr Healthcare Advisors Announces 2025 Hospital Leadership & Executive Conference in Huntington Beach, CA

Zephyr Healthcare Advisors Conference Speaker Panel & Topics

National healthcare executives and leaders to convene on October 9th to explore strategy, technology, and workforce innovation.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zephyr Healthcare Advisors today announced the 2025 Zephyr Hospital Leadership & Executive Conference, a one-day event designed to bring together hospital and health system leaders to explore emerging strategies, AI, Innovation & Transformation, and partnerships shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

The conference will take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Southern California.

Centered around the theme “The Hospital of the Future and the Path Forward,” the event will feature a nationally recognized faculty of executives, clinicians, strategists, and policy experts. Conference sessions will focus on forward-looking approaches to performance improvement, physician alignment, workforce redesign, generative AI, and evolving models of care.

Distinguished and Diverse Speaker Panels

The speaker lineup includes executives and thought leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem, including health system CEO and Executive Leaders, physician leaders, clinical transformation experts, and digital health innovators. Speakers will share insights drawn from national, regional, and community-based systems and organizations, engaging attendees in dynamic panel discussions and actionable strategic conversations. The program is curated to offer a broad spectrum of perspectives and practical insights for healthcare executives navigating today’s complex landscape.

A Forum for Bold, Collaborative Leadership

The Zephyr conference is designed for hospital and health system executives, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CMOs, physician enterprise leaders, and board members. Attendees will participate in keynote sessions, strategic panels, and peer-to-peer networking that offer real-world solutions and practical takeaways.

“As the industry accelerates toward new delivery models, digital transformation, and AI platforms, healthcare leaders are under pressure to balance innovation with sustainability,” said Eric Themm, CEO of Zephyr Healthcare Advisors. “This event provides a focused environment to engage directly with peers and national thought leaders to shape what’s next.”

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Reception to follow)

Location: Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, Huntington Beach, CA

Registration: www.zephyrhcadvisors.com/conference

Don’t miss this chance to hear from these forward-thinking healthcare executives. Early registration is open through September 10, 2025. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available.

About Zephyr Healthcare Advisors

Zephyr Healthcare Advisors is a national healthcare management advisory firm specializing in performance improvement, physician alignment, partnership strategy, and growth initiatives for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. Zephyr combines deep industry experience with data-driven analysis to help clients navigate complexity and create lasting value in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment. Learn more at www.zephyrhcadvisors.com

