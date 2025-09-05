DaLand CUSO Partners With Leading Core Processor to Unlock Credit Union Access to $4 Trillion in Untapped Liquidity

DaLand CUSO just delivered the live gateway that plugs local financial institutions directly into $4 trillion of real value.

We're thrilled to partner with a hyper-modern core to help keep an entire industry plugged into the future of money through our TradFi/DeFi bridge and our Coin2Core gateway.” — Jon Ungerland, CIO

GLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaLand CUSO, a credit union-owned fintech, today announced the launch of Coin2Core® Digital Vaulting and Coin2Core® Orbit, a production-ready gateway that connects credit unions directly to digital asset networks. The solution enables community financial institutions to integrate digital asset custody, stablecoin issuance, and blockchain settlement within their existing core processing environment.

Unlike traditional announcements of pilots or proofs-of-concept, Coin2Core® is live and designed to help credit unions incorporate digital asset services without relying on external custodians or fintech intermediaries. “Credit unions can now vault Bitcoin, issue branded stablecoins, and process blockchain settlements – while maintaining full control of their data and deposits,” said Jon Ungerland, Chief Information Officer at DaLand CUSO. “Our approach keeps these institutions at the center of member relationships as money continues to evolve.”

• Digital asset custody integrated with core systems

• Institution-branded stablecoin issuance

• Blockchain settlement for payments and transfers

• Integration of digital asset holdings into member relationship data

The launch incorporates Corelation, Inc.’s KeyStone® core system as part of its technology stack, leveraging the platform’s open architecture to deliver seamless integration for credit unions. “Our clients see KeyStone not only as a core system, but as a platform for innovation,” said Rob Landis, CEO of Corelation. “DaLand’s Coin2Core offering extends that vision by enabling credit unions to securely engage with digital asset networks in a way that strengthens their member service.”

The initiative also builds on DaLand’s collaboration with Metallicus, supporting institution-branded stablecoin issuance. Together, these partnerships create a compliant and operationally viable bridge between community financial institutions and the rapidly growing digital asset marketplace.

DaLand’s rollout strategy includes phased implementation:

1. Vaulting: Core-integrated custody for digital assets

2. Deposits: Treatment of digital assets as balance sheet entries

3. Transactions: Payments via digital assets for P2P, P2B, and local merchant networks

4. Exchange: Local exchange services for consumers and businesses

About DaLand CUSO

DaLand CUSO is a credit union-owned fintech focused on delivering core-integrated solutions that strengthen community institutions in the digital era. Its CODE Engine and Coin2Core® platforms provide credit unions with operationally aligned tools to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.dalandcuso.com.

About Corelation

Based in San Diego, Corelation is a core processor serving today’s credit unions. Its KeyStone® system is a person-centric platform that supports member-focused innovation. For more information, visit www.corelationinc.com.

Media Contact

DaLand CUSO, LLC

Randy Ralston, Partner Strategy Analyst

402-560-5387 | info@dalandcuso.com

