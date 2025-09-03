Ford Vehicles That Dominate the 2025 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

It’s the time of year when J.D. Power reveals its Initial Quality Study results, and 2025 sees Ford ranking high on the list.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study Speaks Volumes

J.D. Power is a well-recognized, respected name for delivering accurate, trustworthy consumer insights, particularly in the automotive industry. A new vehicle is not only an investment, it’s how people move, work, engage, and relax. J.D. Power works to ensure automotive consumers can make the most informed decisions and choose vehicles that fit their lifestyle without compromising safety and quality.

At its core, this is what the Initial Quality Study is all about.

The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study tracks consumer reports over the first ninety days of vehicle ownership and serves as a benchmark of new automobile quality.

The Ford Difference

After tallying the results of this year’s Initial Quality Study, Ford comes out on top, with more than half of their qualifying vehicles making it to the top of its category. This is an impressive accomplishment that speaks volumes about Ford’s commitment to quality.

Ford’s high-ranking lineup in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study includes the Ford Escape, Ford F-150, Ford Super Duty, and Ford Mustang, and ALM Ford Marietta is excited to offer all of them to their customers in and around Marietta, GA.

ALM Ford Marietta Features Ford’s Quality Lineup

ALM Ford Marietta knows that the results of J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study are more than just numbers. The results are testament to the trust that Ford has earned over more than 120 years. Ford earns trust from its drivers from the very first mile.

ALM Ford Marietta offers its customers every single new Ford vehicle that has ranked among the top with this year’s initial Quality Study.

Ford F-150 & Super Duty

The Ford F-150 is considered America’s favorite truck and has established Ford as the benchmark for durability and performance. Ranking high in the initial Quality Study just confirms what Ford F-150 owners already know regarding its reliability and durability, whether it’s for recreation on the open road or the tough work on the job site.

In addition, the F Series Super Duty truck has also earned top honors for Ford, further establishing Ford’s reputation and dominance in heavy-duty trucks.

ALM Ford Marietta has several Ford F-150s and Super Duty trucks in stock right now that are ready to drive off the lot.

Ford Escape

The Ford Escape is one of Ford’s most popular cars and has earned high recognition in the compact SUV segment. J.D. Power picked up on feedback from new Ford Escape owners that highlights the vehicle’s fusion of dependability, style, comfort, and technology.

ALM Marietta Ford offers several models of the Ford Escape in stock, including the Ford Escape Active, Ford Escape ST-Line, and Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid.

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang has a long-standing legacy that few other cars share. The Ford Mustang has proven that it’s more than a high-performance muscle car, but also one that offers sleek designs, refinement, and unparalleled comfort.

ALM Marietta Ford has several models of the Ford Mustang in stock, including the Ford Mustang GT Premium Fastback, Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible, and the Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback.

Visit ALM Ford Marietta for a Selection of J.D. Power Initial Quality Study Vehicles

Ranking so high on the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study is an honor that Ford deserves. Those looking to browse or purchase Ford’s highest performing, most reliable vehicles can visit ALM Ford Marietta to explore their entire stock of new and used Ford vehicles.

