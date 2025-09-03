GEF Capital Partners launches Current iQ, building on the AtSite legacy of transforming energy infrastructure advising

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEF Capital Partners, a global private equity firm with deep roots in sustainable energy, together with Davor Kapelina, an expert in buildings, technology, and energy efficiency, today announces the launch of Current iQ, a next-generation advisory and solutions firm purpose-built to meet the dynamic energy and infrastructure challenges of today’s modern businesses.

As part of its formation, Current iQ has acquired the team, expertise, and body of work of AtSite Inc., a pioneer in performance-driven advisory and implementation services for healthcare, life sciences, and mission-critical facilities. This integration ensures Current iQ begins with a proven foundation of client success, strong market relationships, and decades of experience driving measurable outcomes.

“We’re seeing a convergence of risk, opportunity, and regulation,” says Stuart Barkoff, Managing Partner, GEF Capital Partners. “Current iQ addresses these factors holistically and offers the integrated energy management solution the market needs.”

Built for a Critical Market Need

Rising energy costs, grid instability, and the demand for resilience are putting unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems, public infrastructure, and commercial real estate. Current iQ helps organizations navigate these complex energy challenges and move decisively to future-proof operations.

“The energy transition is happening now, and organizations can’t afford to wait,” adds Davor Kapelina, Co-Founder of Current iQ. “Current iQ brings the trusted team, capabilities, and history of AtSite into a broader platform with global reach—uniquely positioning us to help clients act quickly and intelligently.”

A Unified Approach in a Fragmented Market

Unlike firms that specialize in only one piece of the puzzle, Current iQ integrates strategy, financing, and implementation through a network of affiliated companies. Clients benefit from seamless execution, reduced operational risk, and accelerated results.

Sector Focus

Current iQ will serve sectors where uptime, infrastructure, and reliability are paramount, including:

• Healthcare systems

• Public infrastructure

• Commercial real estate

• Education & mission-critical facilities

The Future of Energy Strategy

Backed by GEF Capital and strengthened by AtSite’s legacy of innovation and results, Current iQ is redefining how energy and infrastructure fuel organizational performance.

About Current iQ

Current iQ incorporates more than 30 years of experience in facilities, energy efficiency, and real estate. Our deep expertise allows us to leverage our foundation in operations with the experience of navigating evolving technologies. Through our curated combination of elite technical know-how coupled with insider-level industry knowledge, we excel in the areas of energy operations, infrastructure modernization, capital planning and commercial structuring so our clients can optimize performance while sustaining their missions.

Learn more at www.current-iq.com

Media contact:

Lisa West

lwest@current-iq.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.