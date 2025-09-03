Fall Foliage Travel Season Begins

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of the fall foliage travel season throughout New York State. Autumn is historically one of New York's most popular travel periods, thanks to one of America's longest and most colorful foliage seasons, attracting visitors from around the world who explore seasonal and unique attractions throughout the state's diverse vacation regions. An I LOVE NY integrated marketing campaign will encourage travelers to plan a fall getaway, and weekly foliage reports return next Wednesday, September 10, with updates issued every Wednesday throughout the season.

“There’s simply nothing like autumn in New York. Whether you’re a lifelong New Yorker or visiting us from around the world, our beautiful, colorful foliage is second to none and provides the perfect backdrop for any fall getaway," Governor Hochul said. “The State's weekly foliage reports make it easy for travelers to plan a weekend trip or a longer stay, and to enjoy not just the breathtaking scenery, but the incredible experiences and communities that make our state so special.”

For more than 40 years, I LOVE NY has issued weekly fall foliage reports and, this year, more than 90 volunteers will track changes throughout the season. Their on-location observations will detail prevailing leaf colors, percentage of total transition, and total progression relative to peak conditions for the upcoming weekend. Peak conditions are considered the best that the foliage will look during a given season, and generally occur between late September and mid-November, depending on the location within the State. Reports are available online at iloveny.com/foliage, or toll-free at 800-CALL-NYS (800-225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada.

To complement the reports, an interactive foliage map on the I LOVE NY website tracks weekly changes and progression throughout the season. The map offers recommended viewing locations, examples of peak foliage in designated areas, and information about popular local and regional attractions. Additionally, travelers are encouraged to share their best New York State foliage photos on social media using the #NYLovesFall hashtag for a chance to be featured on the I LOVE NY website and official social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and Threads, which reach more than two million followers.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Fall is the perfect time of year for a New York State getaway, with seasonal attractions and events in communities stretching from Niagara Falls to Montauk Point. This year, special commemorations — including the Erie Canal Bicentennial and the Ryder Cup competition — offer even more ways to experience an autumn in New York. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to invest in the tourism industry, supporting state and local economies, and encouraging even more visitors to love New York.”

The fall foliage program is just one piece of I LOVE NY's comprehensive fall marketing campaign, which includes digital and social media efforts and a forthcoming television spot that will air across the state and in drive markets. Travelers can learn more about all the amazing attractions and seasonal activities waiting for them — from apple and pumpkin picking to haunted Halloween events, scenic hikes, craft beverage trails and fall festivals — at www.iloveny.com/fall. More information and travel itineraries for the Erie Canal Bicentennial and the upcoming Ryder Cup competition at Bethpage State Park are available online.

Tourism is a pillar of state and local economies. Last year, New York welcomed more than 315 million visitors to the state, generating $94 billion in direct spending and an economic impact of $145.2 billion. In 2024, tourism was the state's second largest private sector employer, supporting an average of 924,000 jobs — or one in nine jobs. Additionally, the visitor-generated state and local taxes from tourism saved each New York household nearly $1,500.

For more information on tourism in New York or to plan a New York State getaway, visit www.iloveny.com.